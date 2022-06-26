After Safadão, another singer cancels concerts in São João due to health problems; know who

Posted on 6/25/2022 at 3:31 pm – Updated at 3:42 pm Disclosure Vinícius Dias

The band Unha Pintada issued a statement informing the cancellation of four shows that would be on the weekend. Three of them were scheduled to take place in cities in the interior of Bahia.

According to the band’s press office, the singer Aldiran faces health problems and will only return to play after he physically recovers. “Banda Unha Pintada appreciates the understanding of fans, contractors and the general public, with the certainty that after medical discharge, he will return with the concert schedules”, published the band on their Instagram account. See the full statement at the end of the report.

On his personal account, Aldiran posted a video claiming he had a sore throat.

Read more:

In 2021, Aldiran faced serious health problems due to a kidney infection and had to stay away from the stages. He even underwent a surgical procedure to transfer the catheter from the neck to the chest. During the treatment period, the singer performed 22 hemodialysis procedures.

Also due to health problems, singer Wesley Safadão canceled presentations he would make this post-São João. He was supposed to perform in Cruz das Almas, in the interior of Bahia, but was replaced at the last minute.

Safadão canceled the concert schedule for this weekend after severe back pain. The artist from Ceará has been suffering from the problem since Wednesday (22), but was still fulfilling his concert schedule. This Saturday morning (25), the singer published a story on Instagram receiving a back massage and wrote: ‘It’s pain’.

The shows of Unha Pintada in Bahia would take place in the cities of Nova Soure this Saturday (25th) and, on Sunday (26th), he would perform in Catu and Conceição do Jacuípe. The agenda also included a show in Lagarto, in Sergipe, Aldiran’s birthplace.