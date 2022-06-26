Airbus renews call for the West not to sanction Russian titanium, but leave it as is

Image: Airbus





European aircraft manufacturer Airbus has launched a new appeal for the West not to sanction Russian titanium, in order to avoid a supply chain breakdown and, consequently, an impact on the production of the planes. For now, the material is exempt from EU and US sanctions.

Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said: “We believe that sanctioning Russia’s titanium would be sanctioning ourselves”.

While worrying about supply, Airbus, as well as its peers around the world – especially Boeing and Embraer – are looking for alternatives to reduce dependence on Russian titanium. The metal is used to make critical aircraft components, including landing gear and fasteners that connect an engine to a wing, for example, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Titanium has become an increasingly important material in aircraft production due to its high strength-to-weight ratio and corrosion resistance. Although it is mined all over the world, the production of titanium sponge, the unfinished raw material, is concentrated in places like Japan, China and Russia. About 13% comes from the latter, according to the US Geological Survey.

Airbus’ competitors, in turn, have previously said that they are able to deal with the shortage of Russian titanium by purchasing companies located in other countries.



