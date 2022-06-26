Alanis Guillen comments on the experience of recording in the Pantanal and says that she doesn’t miss a chapter of the soap opera: “I have fun”

Alanis Guillenthe Juma of wetland, revealed that he is part of the team of actors who like to see their work on TV. For the actress, seeing her performance on the air is an opportunity to observe the final result, in addition to becoming closer to the public.

“I don’t miss a chapter. If I lose, I’ll see it soon on Globoplay. And I have fun. I watch as an audience and I get involved the same“, account. The actress’ character is even responsible for several catchphrases that are in the mouth of the people, such as “reiva” and “quérimbora”.

Recalling the period when she went to the Pantanal to record the soap opera, Alanis recalls the enchantment of the region: “I say that the Pantanal is a parallel universe. The weather is different there, the sounds, the colors, animals, heat”comments.

Having traveled to the biome twice, the actress claims that she was very happy with the opportunity: “It was great to be able to go back there and record another part of the soap opera. It is a place where there is no point in creating expectations because there we are always surprised at every moment”ends.