Alzheimer’s symptoms go far beyond memory loss. check out

Alzheimer’s is a silent disease that, in most cases, begins to be noticed from memory loss. Researchers, however, have uncovered possible early signs of the condition. Behavior changes, such as swearing and losing the filter in conversations, usually precede the most advanced stage of the disease.
The Ministry of Health estimates that there are about 1.2 million cases of Alzheimer’s in Brazil, most of them still undiagnosed. The occurrence of the disease has become more frequent as the population ages.
Here are six indicators that, according to research, can help in the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s:
give money to strangers
Scientists from the University of Southern California (USC), in the United States, and the Bar-Ilan University, in Israel, point out that altruism can indicate the onset of the disease.
The research had the participation of 67 elderly people and each one was placed in contact with a stranger during the experiment. The participant was asked to choose how to distribute 10 dollars: spending it on himself or sharing it with a stranger.
The researchers found that seniors who were more likely to give money to strangers had worse cognitive status, suggesting they were more likely to have the condition.
Research coordinator Duke Han told the Daily Mail: “Having difficulty managing money is supposedly one of the early signs of Alzheimer’s, and this finding further supports the hypothesis.”
dress awkwardly
People with Alzheimer’s may struggle to choose how to dress appropriately, whether it’s in terms of clothing combinations or weather conditions. Research carried out at the universities of Kent and York, in England, showed that people with dementia have a very difficult time dressing themselves.
The study involved 32 people with dementia from three nursing homes and another 15 who lived in their own homes. Caregivers, nursing home workers and family members were interviewed and had to give their opinion on how people with the disease dressed. The daughter of one of the patients described to scientists that it was heartbreaking to see how her father came to dress when he started to develop Alzheimer’s.
Changes in the way you dress can be caused by a range of Alzheimer’s effects, from forgetting which clothes belong to you to stiffening your muscles that make it difficult to change clothes.
drive badly
Those who start to develop Alzheimer’s also have difficulties driving, as the condition begins to affect motor and reasoning skills. The disease slows down reactions and makes the act of parking one of the biggest challenges, leading to a situation of a lot of stress and agitation.
A study by the University of Washington, in the United States, studied the driving habits of 139 people for a year. About half had an early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s, while the other did not have the disease. Scientists noticed that people with Alzheimer’s were more likely to make abrupt changes in driving and to drive more slowly.
curse a lot
Another sign of Alzheimer’s is that the person starts swearing a lot, especially in inappropriate situations, such as in front of children. Researchers at the University of California, USA, found that 18% of people with dementia used profanity when instructed to name words that started with certain letters of the alphabet. None of the healthy patients mentioned these words.
not have a filter
As with the misuse of profanity, Alzheimer’s patients start to have less filter when they speak. As the disease develops, patients become ruder, speak inappropriate words, and address strangers more often than before.
Experts say patients can also lose sexual inhibitions, taking off their clothes or touching themselves inappropriately in public. Scientists believe this change is caused by a decrease in the prefrontal cortex and frontal lobe of the brain, the part responsible for controlling attitudes. (With information from the Daily Mail)
