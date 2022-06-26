Amazon: Anatel seizes 5,700 clandestine items – 06/25/2022 – Mercado

Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) seized 5,700 illegal products in inspection at Amazon, according to data released by the agency this Friday (24). The operation in the company lasted three days, since last Tuesday (21).

In all, 67,000 pieces of equipment were inspected in warehouses and distribution centers of the online sales platform in the cities of Betim (MG) and Cajamar (SP). Anatel’s Inspection Superintendence estimates that, if sold, the seized equipment would be worth approximately R$500,000.

In a note, Amazon confirmed that it received the inspectors at the two centers between June 21 and 24. “Amazon is working on this information in cooperation with authorities and, as necessary, will take action in the interests of consumers,” reads a text sent to the company. Sheet.

Among the products identified without the mandatory Anatel approval, cellular chargers, portable batteries and wireless headphones stand out.

Approval is a record that guarantees the consumer that the product meets the quality and safety standards established in the country and is mandatory for items that emit radiofrequency and may be required for equipment related to these.

For the consumer to know if the equipment is approved by Anatel, it is necessary to check if the approval seal is present on the product, in the manual or on the box, as well as consult the Agency’s portal.

Moisés Moreira, adviser to Anatel, and Hermano Tercius, superintendent of inspection, who coordinated the action, say that the agency is working to act against irregular products. Moreira stressed that “Amazon fully cooperated with the inspection agents, providing the proper identification and verification of the products sold by its various sellers”.

For Tercius, “an inspection action like this provides security to the consumer by guaranteeing the acquisition of telecommunications products of proven quality and that do not jeopardize the physical integrity of the consumer and his family”.

combat piracy

This is Anatel’s second major on-site inspection action in distribution centers of online retailers. The intelligence work, which monitored the products offered on the Amazon portal, was relevant to the action.

The inspection required the presence of 16 agency inspectors in Amazon’s warehouses. Anatel also had the support of Direp (Division for Reprimanding Smuggling and Embezzlement of the Brazilian Federal Revenue Service in São Paulo), in addition to the support of the Specialized Federal Prosecutor’s Office with Anatel.

When purchasing a non-approved product, the consumer does not have the guarantee of technical assistance in the event of a defect, nor, for example, the guarantee that that equipment will not cause a domestic accident. If the consumer purchases an irregular product, it is recommended that he return or exchange the product with the seller. If not, you can look for Anatel.

Anatel’s inspection activity at Amazon is part of the agency’s Action Plan to Combat Piracy. Since 2018, the actions removed from the market about 4.6 million irregular products with a total value estimated at R$500 million.