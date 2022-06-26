Ana Clara and Rodrigo Mussi meet again at the Parintins Festival and fans return to ship the couple: “I’m creating a fic!”

Rodrigo Mussi recovery from the traumatic accident experienced a few years ago continues. However, between one treatment and another there is the possibility of attending some events and that’s what the commercial manager did this Friday (25), when he attended the Parintins FestivalIn Manaus.

The moment was marked mainly by the reunion with Ana Clara. In the past, both lived an affair and were caught kissing. In the northern city, the two hugged and talked for a while. Some video recordings were made by fans and the images went viral on twitter. It is worth mentioning that so far it is not known whether the meeting lasted until after the party.

Participation in “The Farm”

In recent days, Rodrigo’s name has appeared as one of those quoted to participate in another reality show, this being “The farm“, gives Record TV. Despite the signs, the influencer denied his participation and stated that he is focused on other areas of entertainment, in addition to still being in the recovery process: “I have frequent follow-up from doctors and therapists, it will still take a while to be 100%. a feeling of surprise until I understood what had happened. I only remembered getting in the car”, he says.

Rodrigo shares that he is facing this period of life as a new opportunity and that he is preferring to live one day at a time: “I learned that each day is unique, we need to take each situation we go through and transform it into overcoming and strength to move on”.