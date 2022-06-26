Ana Clara and Rodrigo Mussi meet again at the Parintins Festival

Former BBB Rodrigo Mussi and presenter Ana Clara Lima met again months after the brief affair they had at the beginning of the year. The two were at the Parintins party, in Amazonas, which took place on the night of this Friday (24/6), and talked a lot to kill the nostalgia and celebrate the new phase of the digital influencer’s life.
At the reunion, the two hugged and talked very closely. This was Rodrigo’s first public appearance after the serious car accident he suffered in March, in São Paulo, which left him hospitalized for two months at Hospital das Clínicas. This record was made by netizens, who posted the scene on social media.
Rodrigo was applauded during the event when he addressed the hundreds of people who were present at the Parintins Festival. The ex-brother also shared a series of photos with the celebrities who were at the event. In Instagram Stories, Mussi was smiling alongside Deborah Secco, Gabi Martins and David Brazil.
Watch the reunion below:
