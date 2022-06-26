Ana Clara and Rodrigo Mussi meet again at the Parintins Festival

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 6 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Ana Clara and Rodrigo Mussi meet again at the Parintins Festival 4 Views

Former BBB Rodrigo Mussi and presenter Ana Clara Lima met again months after the brief affair they had at the beginning of the year. The two were at the Parintins party, in Amazonas, which took place on the night of this Friday (24/6), and talked a lot to kill the nostalgia and celebrate the new phase of the digital influencer’s life.

At the reunion, the two hugged and talked very closely. This was Rodrigo’s first public appearance after the serious car accident he suffered in March, in São Paulo, which left him hospitalized for two months at Hospital das Clínicas. This record was made by netizens, who posted the scene on social media.

Gabi Martins and Rodrigo MussiRodrigo Mussii

Gabi Martins and Rodrigo Mussi@gabimartins/Reproduction/Instagram

Former BBB22 Rodrigo Mussi gives an interview on the TV Globo show frame-rodrigo-mussi-talk-about-recovery-trauma-head-more-you-tv-globo-23062022

Rodrigo Mussi said that the emotional is his biggest struggle after overcoming head traumaReproduction / TV Globo

Rodrigo MussiRodrigo-Mussi-Accident

Rodrigo Mussi passed by the accident site and revealed: “Mix of feelings”Reproduction / Instagram

Rodrigo Mussi, in a photo for InstagramRodrigo-Mussi-Twitter

Rodrigo Mussi returned to his Twitter and gave advice to his followersReproduction / Instagram

Color photo of Rodrigo Mussi's storiesrodrigomussi-accident-scar

Rodrigo shows scar for the first time in storiesReproduction / Instagram

Former BBB22 Rodrigo Mussi in his first interview after suffering a traffic accident. He wears glasses, a coat, is white and has a beard and short black hair.photo-ex-bbb-22-rodrigo-mussi-interview-after-accident-29052022

Rodrigo Mussi had unpublished excerpts from the interview with Fantástico aired by EncontroReproduction / Instagram

0

Rodrigo was applauded during the event when he addressed the hundreds of people who were present at the Parintins Festival. The ex-brother also shared a series of photos with the celebrities who were at the event. In Instagram Stories, Mussi was smiling alongside Deborah Secco, Gabi Martins and David Brazil.

Watch the reunion below:
Stay in!

To stay on top of everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Singer is shot dead by her 79-year-old husband inside a restaurant

Mexican singer Yrma Lydya, 21, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved