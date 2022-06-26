Ana Paula Araújo appears with a bride, exposes request to Brazil and confirms

Ana Paula Araújo detonated what she thinks on social networks and caused

It is not news to anyone that Globo has a certain ‘booklet’ for its journalists. Unlike entertainment artists, professionals in this area must value discretion. On social media, for example, Ana Paula Araújo has followed all this to the letter and has been doing everything right.

Despite hiding almost everything, Ana Paula Araújo surprised when she appeared at the wedding of one of her best friends, the children’s presenter and writer Thalita Rebouças. At the time, the journalist ended up exposing the intimate relationship that the two have, but it was hidden for years.

Ana Paula Araújo did not miss the opportunity to share a record in which she appeared hugging and lavishing happiness beside her bride. “Tbt still in the rhythm of marriage!”, wrote the presenter of Bom Dia Brasil in the caption of the publication. Furthermore, she made revelations about her friend.

“After my refusal to her insistent proposals, she ended up marrying @renatomcaminha so beautiful, be happy, loves!”, Ana Paula Araújo shot. Thalita Rebouças made a point of exposing her feelings in the comments. “But I don’t give up on marrying you. I love you”, she confessed, mocking the situation.

JOURNALIST EXPOSES ANGÉLICA

Showing other talents besides journalism, last Thursday (23), Ana Paula Araújo recalled a moment when she was playing the piano, until she was surprised by Angélica during her time on “Estrelas”, at Globo.

At the time, the commander of Bom Dia Brasil continued to play the instrument normally, until Luciano Huck’s wife appeared accompanied by one of the great names of the orchestra, which marked the anchor in full until the present day.

The moment was so important in her life that she uses the photo from that day to this day as a profile on social media. In honor of the hashtag #TBT, she exposed what Angelica “done” with her.

“A #tbt surrounded by special people… Me there, playing with the musicians from @orquestramaredoamanha, and look at the surprise @angelicaksy got! @maestrojoaocarlosmartins is very idol! I can’t complain about life ❤️ (By the way, such a happy moment that I took it from there my profile picture, did you notice? 😍),” she wrote.

At the end of the video, as soon as she is surprised by Angelica and the maestro, Ana Paula Araújo takes her hands to her face, shocked and assumes: “I am not believing”