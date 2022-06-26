Anatel seizes almost 6 thousand pirated products in Amazon warehouses in Brazil

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) announced the seizure of 5,700 non-approved telecommunications products that were in warehouses and distribution centers amazon in the cities of Betim (MG) and Cajamar (SP). According to the regulatory body, the result is the result of an inspection action that started last Tuesday (21) and ended yesterday, Friday. About 67 thousand pieces of equipment were inspected by Anatel agents.

Among the products seized for not having a mandatory approval from Anatel, stand out cell phone chargers, portable batteries and wireless headphones. All equipment taken out of circulation is valued at around BRL 500,000. “Amazon fully cooperated with the inspection agents, providing the proper identification and verification of the products sold by its various sellers”, highlighted Anatel’s advisor, Moisés Moreira. This is Anatel’s second major on-site inspection action in distribution centers of online retailers. In October last year, inspectors from the agency sealed almost 10,000 irregular devices in Mercado Livre’s warehouses.