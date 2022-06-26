Andrade says the government did not guide him in price policy

President Jair Bolsonaro’s nominee for the position of CEO of Petrobras, Caio Mario Paes de Andrade, told the company’s Eligibility Committee (Celeg) that he had not received guidance from the government regarding the change in the state-owned company’s pricing policy, a document released this month showed. Saturday.

Andrade, who had been holding the position of Secretary of Debureaucratization at the Ministry of Economy, had his name approved by Celeg on Friday, a fundamental step for him to assume the presidency of the company.

The minutes of the committee meeting, published by Petrobras this Saturday, showed that Andrade was questioned by the body about the company’s pricing policy – a topic that has already contributed to the fall of three CEOs in the Bolsonaro government amid constant increases in fuel prices. .

“I do not have any specific or general guidance from the controlling shareholder or any other shareholder in the sense of changing the pricing policy practiced by the company,” said Andrade.

A month after being formally appointed by Bolsonaro, he is about to take office, awaiting a board meeting scheduled for next Monday.

The minutes of the committee meeting also showed that Andrade’s approval was not unanimous, as Francisco Petros, a Petrobras adviser and chairman of the four-person committee, voted against.

“The candidate has an academic background… in an area unrelated to Petrobras’ activities. Although he has studied at renowned North American universities, which is commendable, the combination of this undeniable merit with the corresponding professional experience is in my opinion , far short of Petrobras’ governance and management needs,” said Petros.

“A quick assessment of the problems in which the company is immersed indicates that a candidate with experience in the management of large companies and/or public and state administration bodies is very necessary”, he added.

Andrade, graduated in Social Communication from Universidade Paulista and master in Business Administration from Duke University, was president of Serpro, a public technology company, between 2019 and 2020, when he took over as secretary at the Ministry of Economy.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)