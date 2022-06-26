Anitta calls Bolsonaro ‘Voldemort’ on French TV and criticizes president: ‘Does not represent Brazilians’

The singer said that the Chief Executive ‘stimulates racism, prejudice and everything bad’

Playback/TF1

Anitta criticized Bolsonaro during an interview with France’s TF1 channel



anita was one of the interviewees on the talk show with the highest audience on French TV, “Quotidien”, on TF1, on the night of last Friday, 24th. In addition to talking about her new album “Versions of me” and remembering her trajectory, the singer also spoke about Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Asked how she evaluated the President of the Republic, the Brazilian said that she did not pronounce the name of the Chief Executive and that she called him “Voldemort”, referring to the main villain of the saga. “Harry Potter”. “The one who must not be named”, fired the owner of the hit “Envolver”.

After seeing the presenter of the program insist on the theme, Anitta again took a stand against Jair Bolsonaro’s stance and said that the president does not represent Brazilians. “It’s just that, for me, politics is very important and I, as a celebrity, as a singer… The public is always watching what I say. I like to share my political thinking with the public as well. And I don’t agree with a lot of what this president does: I think he encourages racism, prejudice, everything bad”, fired the singer, who was also reminded of the friction between Bolsonaro and Emmanuel Macron, the president of France. “He does not represent Brazilians at all, we are super respectful”, she pointed out.