The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) has included new procedures in the mandatory coverage list of health plans. As reported by the G1a resolution was published this Thursday (23) in the Federal Official Gazette (DOU) regulating some new processes. Check it out below!

Intracerebroventricular implantation of drug infusion pump;

Cerliponase alfa therapy for type 2 neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis (CLN2) (with usage guideline);

Injectable hormonal contraceptive application (with usage guidelines).

ANS includes procedures in mandatory health insurance coverage; check out. Image: Monster Ztudio/Shutterstock

Also according to the resolution, in the case of therapy with cerliponase alfa, the drug will also be part of the coverage. The same goes for the contraceptive, which will support medroxyprogesterone + estradiol cypionate and algestone acetophenide + estradiol enanthate for contraception for women of childbearing age.

Inclusions will become mandatory as of October 22, 2022.

New rules for health plans

In early June, the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) ruled that health plans are not required to cover procedures outside the ANS table. But what does it mean? And what should change for those who do health treatments?

Before, the ANS list was considered exemplary by most of the Judiciary. That is, if patients were denied exams, surgeries or medications, they had the option of going to court.

With the new understanding, if it is not on the list, it has no coverage, and operators are not required to pay for it. Learn more details about the rule changes here!

