Antonia Fontenelle accuses Globo actress of giving her child up for adoption: “Where is this child?”

Antonia Fontenelle accuses the actress of hiding her pregnancy and sending the baby up for adoption; understand the story

The actress Antonia Fontenelle surprised fans by making a bombastic revelation in a video posted on his YouTube channel. Known for her strong opinions, she said she knows a story that until then has been a secret.

The blonde showed an excerpt from an interview in which journalist Leo Dias says he knows about a gossip from a Globo actress, but he cannot reveal it.

Fontenelle then reveals details about the story. She said a 21-year-old actress on the network hid her pregnancy with her mother’s help and gave the child up for adoption.

“According to the information he [Leo Dias] have, asked the hospital to erase her entry into the hospital and asked that she didn’t even want to see her son”, she said.

The actress said that the young woman told that she was the victim of a rape and that she did not have an abortion because her religion did not allow it.

“The thing that hurt me the most was: where is this child?”it says Fontenelle. The actress would have paid about 50 thousand reais for the story to be hidden.

“In the midst of all this, I don’t want to know anything, I just want to know where this child is, to whom this child was donated, if they are raising this child properly”, said the blonde who continued to detonate. “Don’t you dare call me crying. I won’t give your name, I don’t have that right, but don’t you dare call me crying because I might lose my temper and give your name.”

Look: