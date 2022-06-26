Antonia Fontenelle threatens to expose Globo actress who would have rejected her son | celebrities



Antonia Fontenelle reveals the case of a Globo actress who would have given her child for adoption – Reproduction/Instagram

Antonia Fontenelle reveals case of Globo actress who would have given child for adoptionReproduction / Instagram

Published 06/25/2022 15:10 | Updated 06/25/2022 15:16

Rio – Antonia Fontenelle generated a new controversy on social networks, this Friday, when she revealed the case of a Globo actress who allegedly got pregnant and rejected her son, giving the baby up for adoption. In live on YouTube, the presenter cited a case that would have been discovered by columnist Leo Dias, according to the journalist told in an interview with ‘The Noite’, with Danilo Gentili.

“This is a Globo actress, she is 21 years old. This 21-year-old girl got pregnant, hid her pregnancy, even worked during her pregnancy, gave birth to her child. According to the information he has [Leo Dias]asked the hospital to erase her entry into the hospital and asked that she didn’t even want to see her son”, said Fontenelle, without mentioning the artist’s name.

The story came to light during the broadcast in which Antonia showed her anger at the case of an 11-year-old girl who was prevented by a judge from terminating a pregnancy, even though she was a victim of rape. During the program “Na Lata”, the influencer added that the actress in question would have refused to have an abortion for religious reasons, claiming that she would also have been raped. Fontenelle also said that Leo Dias confirmed the affair with the famous, who threatened to commit suicide if the columnist exposed her.

Without hiding her irritation, the presenter detonated the attitude of the global artist: “When it’s time to take a child, give birth and throw it into the world, which doesn’t even know what’s going to happen, then there’s no right religion, then you can. Is that right?”, asked Fontenelle. “Don’t you dare call me crying! I won’t give your name because I don’t have that right, but don’t you dare call me crying because I might lose my temper and give your name,” she added, screaming.

Check out: