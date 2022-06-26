Apple Watch Saves Woman from Drowning in US; understand the case | smartwatches

Apple Watch helped save a woman from drowning in the United States after getting her foot stuck in rocks. The case took place on June 15, on the Columbia River, which is known for its voluminous waters, according to local media. The incident had repercussions in the international media after a publication by the police department of the city of Dalles – located in the state of Oregon – on Facebook. The post says that the swimmer made an emergency call through her smartwatch after being stuck in water with an average temperature of 13º C for 30 minutes.

The police report points out that the woman was found by the rescue team in a state of hypothermia and extreme exhaustion. After the constant attempts to free her foot from the rock formations of the river, the alternative found by the swimmer was to ask for help through the Apple wearable, which has the Emergency SOS feature to contact the emergency.

2 of 3 Woman calls emergency services through Apple Watch after being stuck in river in the United States – Photo: Reproduction / City of Dalles Police Department Woman calls emergency services via Apple Watch after getting stuck in river in the United States – Photo: Reproduction / City of Dalles Police Department

How to turn on the Apple Watch emergency feature

With the SOS Emergency function, Apple Watch automatically calls local emergency services and shares the user’s location with them. The user’s emergency contacts are also notified via text message when the feature is triggered. The emergency call function has been available since the third generation of the watch, which was released in 2017.

To ask for help from the apple smart watch, simply press and hold the side button of the Apple Watch and select “Emergency SOS” from the menu that will open. The wearable must be connected to the iPhone or an Internet network.

3 of 3 Resources for requesting Emergency help is in the Apple Watch menu — Photo: Playback/9to5Mac Resources for requesting Emergency help is in the Apple Watch menu — Photo: Playback/9to5Mac

Other Times Apple Watch Saved Lives

It’s not the first time that the apple smartwatch has helped save people’s lives. In 2019, American James Prudciano slipped and fell off a cliff in New Jersey, also in the United States. The man suffered minor injuries, fractured his back in three regions, and was saved after rescuers received an alert from his Apple Watch, which recorded the fall through its sensors and contacted emergency services.

The Apple watch was also a protagonist in the rescue of a man who fell into a frozen lake in the United States. William Rogers, who was 62 at the time, was skating on the lake when the ice broke, sending him falling straight into the freezing water. After a call with his Apple Watch, the man was rescued from the scene by firefighters.

Among the many stories of people who were saved by the Apple Watch in emergency situations, there is a case that gained repercussion in Brazil. In 2020, publicist Jorge Freire discovered that he has heart problems after his watch registers 140 beats per minute (BPM) for more than ten minutes. Upon notification of the device, the man sought medical help and was diagnosed with tachycardia, which was treated before the situation could worsen.

