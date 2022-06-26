Approved credit of up to BRL 4,500 for negative entrepreneurs

Yadunandan Singh

The Chamber of Deputies approved in plenary this Tuesday, 21, the provisional measure that establishes the creation of the Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs (Digital SIM). In general, the proposal creates tools that encourage the formalization of those who have a small business. After approval in the House, the text goes to the Federal Senate for analysis.

The text sent by the Executive was amended by the rapporteur, Deputy Luis Miranda (Republicans-DF), who increased the value of the loans offered by the program. Find out more about the proposed changes to the line of credit for entrepreneurs which also benefits those who are negative.

New values ​​for the Digital SIM

At first, individuals could request up to R$ 1 thousand, while those who were Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI) up to R$ 3 thousand. In the new text approved, the values ​​increased, reaching between R$ 1.5 thousand and R$ 4.5 thousand, respectively.

In addition, the MP also authorizes the use of R$ 3 billion from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) to promote microcredit operations and also proposes new rules on infractions caused by the failure to pay amounts by companies to the Guarantee.

In short, the government’s expectation is to benefit a total of 4.5 million entrepreneurs with the SIM Digital credit. Caixa reported that more than 1 million people had already received the service by April this year. Hiring takes place both through the Caixa Tem app (individuals) and at state-owned agencies (MEI).

