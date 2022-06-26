At an event in England, Barroso is interrupted when talking about a printed vote and complains: ‘Deficit in civility’

When challenged by a Brazilian woman present at the event, the STF minister said that all the information passed on in the lecture could be confirmed on the web and complained that Brazil is going through a moment of ‘deficit in civility’.

Luís Roberto Barroso was interrupted twice during an event in England



Luis Roberto Barroso promoted a speech on the pandemic and other current issues at the Oxford Universityin England, last Saturday, 25th. The minister of Federal Supreme Court (STF), however, was interrupted twice while criticizing the possibility of the return of the printed vote in the next elections. When challenged by a Brazilian woman present at the event, Barroso said that all the information given in the lecture could be confirmed on the web and complained that Brazil is going through a moment of “civility deficit”.

“During my tenure as president of the TSE, I had to deal with the pandemic, I had to resist attacks against democracy and prevent this abominable setback, which would be the return of the printed vote, with public and manual counting, which has always been the way of fraud,” said Barroso, before being challenged by a woman. “You can go online now,” he tried to continue again. “This is one of the problems we are facing in Brazil: a huge deficit of civility”, he added, criticizing the interruptions. The minister also spoke about freedom of the press, political reform and investment in education at the event.

*With information from reporter Beatriz Manfredini