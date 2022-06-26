At an event in England, Barroso is interrupted when talking about a printed vote and complains: ‘Deficit in civility’

Abhishek Pratap 5 hours ago News Comments Off on At an event in England, Barroso is interrupted when talking about a printed vote and complains: ‘Deficit in civility’ 7 Views

When challenged by a Brazilian woman present at the event, the STF minister said that all the information passed on in the lecture could be confirmed on the web and complained that Brazil is going through a moment of ‘deficit in civility’.

Carlos Moura/SCO/STFLuis Roberto Barroso
Luís Roberto Barroso was interrupted twice during an event in England

Luis Roberto Barroso promoted a speech on the pandemic and other current issues at the Oxford Universityin England, last Saturday, 25th. The minister of Federal Supreme Court (STF), however, was interrupted twice while criticizing the possibility of the return of the printed vote in the next elections. When challenged by a Brazilian woman present at the event, Barroso said that all the information given in the lecture could be confirmed on the web and complained that Brazil is going through a moment of “civility deficit”.

“During my tenure as president of the TSE, I had to deal with the pandemic, I had to resist attacks against democracy and prevent this abominable setback, which would be the return of the printed vote, with public and manual counting, which has always been the way of fraud,” said Barroso, before being challenged by a woman. “You can go online now,” he tried to continue again. “This is one of the problems we are facing in Brazil: a huge deficit of civility”, he added, criticizing the interruptions. The minister also spoke about freedom of the press, political reform and investment in education at the event.

*With information from reporter Beatriz Manfredini

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

British journalist murdered in the Amazon veiled in Niteri – International

British journalist Dom Phillips, murdered while working in the Amazon, was watched over this Sunday …

At an event in England, Barroso is interrupted when talking about a printed vote and complains: ‘Deficit in civility’

Abhishek Pratap 5 hours ago News Comments Off on At an event in England, Barroso is interrupted when talking about a printed vote and complains: ‘Deficit in civility’ 0 Views

When challenged by a Brazilian woman present at the event, the STF minister said that all the information passed on in the lecture could be confirmed on the web and complained that Brazil is going through a moment of ‘deficit in civility’.

Carlos Moura/SCO/STFLuis Roberto Barroso
Luís Roberto Barroso was interrupted twice during an event in England

Luis Roberto Barroso promoted a speech on the pandemic and other current issues at the Oxford Universityin England, last Saturday, 25th. The minister of Federal Supreme Court (STF), however, was interrupted twice while criticizing the possibility of the return of the printed vote in the next elections. When challenged by a Brazilian woman present at the event, Barroso said that all the information given in the lecture could be confirmed on the web and complained that Brazil is going through a moment of “civility deficit”.

“During my tenure as president of the TSE, I had to deal with the pandemic, I had to resist attacks against democracy and prevent this abominable setback, which would be the return of the printed vote, with public and manual counting, which has always been the way of fraud,” said Barroso, before being challenged by a woman. “You can go online now,” he tried to continue again. “This is one of the problems we are facing in Brazil: a huge deficit of civility”, he added, criticizing the interruptions. The minister also spoke about freedom of the press, political reform and investment in education at the event.

*With information from reporter Beatriz Manfredini

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

British journalist murdered in the Amazon veiled in Niteri – International

British journalist Dom Phillips, murdered while working in the Amazon, was watched over this Sunday …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved