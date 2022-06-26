Athletico performances: Hugo Moura and Vitor Bueno command victory over Bragantino; notes | athletico-pr

Athletico beat Bragantino, 4-2, this Saturday, at Arena da Baixada, for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The Hurricane opened the gap at the beginning, with three goals in 22 minutes. Erick made the first, Orejuela widened, and Rômulo made the third. In the second half, Hugo Moura scored a great goal and scored 4-0. Bragantino reacted with goals from Alerrandro and Lucas Evangelista (penalty).

On the field, Athletico spared holders an eye on Libertadores and was commanded by the good performances of Hugo Moura and Vitor Bueno in midfield, in addition to Matheus Felipe, Bento, Erick and Rômulo.

Check out the main highlights of Athletico:

Victor Bueno: took the chance and played an important role in the good start of Athletico. He assisted Erick to open the scoring and participated in Orejuela’s goal play, in addition to participating a lot in the offensive sector. Grade: 7.5

Hugo Moura: firm in the marking, helped Athletico to hold the pressure of Bragantino in the first half. He was also awarded a great goal, the fourth of the Hurricane, in a bomb from outside the area. Note: 7.5.

Erick: another important name in Athletico’s midfield, he was well in the marking and helped the team in the departure of the game. He opened the scoring taking advantage of Vitor Bueno’s cross. Note: 7.0.

bento [GOL]: 7.0

orejuela [LAD]: 6.5

(Khelven [LAD]): 6.0

Matheus Felipe [ZAG]: 7.0

Nico Hernandez [ZAG]: 6.5

Abner [LAE]: 6.5

Erick [VOL]: 7.0

Hugo Moura [VOL]: 7.5

(Pablo Siles [VOL]): 6.0

Vitor Bueno [MEC]: 7.5

(Matheus Fernandes [VOL]): no grade

Pedrinho [ATA]: 6.0

Vitor Roque [ATA]: 6.5

(Matheus Babi [ATA]): 6.0

Romulus [ATA]: 7.0

(Jhon Mercado [ATA]): no grade