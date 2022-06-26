Athletico-PR X RB Bragantino – Superesportes

52

2 time END OF GAME! Athletico-PR wins RB Bragantino at home and touches the first of the Brazilian Championship. In the next round, Hurricane faces Palmeiras and Massa Bruta receives Botafogo.

51

2 time Matheus Fernandes comments a tough foul on Lucas Evangelista in midfield and gets the yellow card.

50

2 time Public at Arena da Baixada: 17,137.

49

2 time Jadsom takes advantage of the midfield and kicks left of Bento’s goal!

48

2 time Nathan gets up from the left, Artur heads weakly and Bento grabs it easily.

47

2 time Khellven goes down the right, crosses close and the defender pulls away in two halves.

46

2 time RB Bragantino exchanges passes in the attacking field.

45

2 time 7 MORE! We will have play until the 52nd minute in this second half.

44

2 time Vitor Bueno was cautioned with the yellow card for delaying the substitution.

43

2 time … and Vitor Bueno leaves the field for Matheus Fernandes to enter.

43

2 time Last changes at Athletico-PR: Rmulo leaves and John Mercado enters.

42

2 time Matheus Fernandes called to join the home team.

41

2 time Matheus Babi escapes with a counterattack on the left, enters the area and is blocked when it’s time to finish!

40

2 time Miguel takes a corner from the left at the second post and Nathan heads it out alone!

39

2 time Pedrinho takes a long risk and throws it out.

38

2 time Matheus Babi dominates inside the area, splits with the scoring and goes down asking for a penalty. referee lets the duel go on.

37

2 time Alerrandro scores for the second time in the Brazilian. Lucas Evangelista rocked the net for the first time this year.

36

2 time GOOOOOOLLL DO RB BRAGANTINO!!! LUCAS EVANGELIST!!! Shirt 8 charges the penalty in the right corner of Bento, who almost caught, and decreases for the visitors!

35

2 time Complaint from Hurricane players. VAR confirms the penalty.

34

2 time PNALTI FOR RB BRAGANTINO!!! Miguel triggered enters the area through the middle and is taken down with lack of Pablo Siles!

33

2 time GOOOOOOLLL DO RB BRAGANTINO!!! ALERRANDRO!!! Miguel serves on the left inside the area, Luan Cndido hits a cross and a complete striker for the nets!

32

2 time Khellven entered the field before Orejuela and won the yellow card.

31

2 time … and Orejuela gives way to Khellven.

31

2 time … Vitor Roque leaves and Matheus Babi enters.

30

2 time Three changes at Athletico-PR: Hugo Moura leaves the field for the entry of Pablo Siles.

29

2 time Last substitution at RB Bragantino: Raul leaves the spot for Jadsom.

28

2 time Artur dominates inside the area, finishes on defense and Bento holds it without difficulties.

26

2 time Video referee analyzes and confirms irregular position in previous play. Goal canceled out.

25

2 time NOT VALLEY!!! Artur crosses from the right in the area, Lucas Cndida appears alone and heads into the goal. Assistant marks offside and cancels the bid.

24

2 time ALMOST!!! Artur gets up from the right, Alerrandro dodges his head and stamps the beam!

23

2 time … and Aderlan leaves and Andrs Hurtado enters.

23

2 time Two changes in RB Bragantino: Hyoran leaves the field for Miguel to enter.

22

2 time Hugo Moura’s first goal in the Brazilian, the second of the season.

21

2 time GOOOOOOLLL DO ATHLETICO-PR!!! HUGO MOURA!!! Shirt 17 sends a bomb from the middle of the street, sends it to Cleiton’s upper left side and zooms in!

20

2 time Vitor Bueno takes a free-kick from the right and the São Paulo defense takes it from the top.

19

2 time Ambulance even enters the field, but apparently everything is fine with Hurricane F.

19

2 time A fan gets sick in the stands and requested service.

18

2 time Orejuela faces the mark from the right and stopped with a lack of Carlos Eduardo.

17

2 time Hyoran launched into the area and weakly kicks out.

16

2 time Vitor Bueno opens on the left and Pedrinho crosses into Cleiton’s hands.

15

2 time Renan leaves the lawn to stop the bleeding.

14

2 time Defender is bleeding and receives medical attention.

13

2 time Vitor Roque leaves his arm over Renan’s face in a double overhead and is warned with the yellow card.

12

2 time Artur played on the left inside the area, looking for a touch in the middle and the ball is easy for Bento.

11

2 time Abner misses the move on the left with Pedrinho.

10

2 time Luan Cndido hits the free-kick hard and Bento claps in the right corner!

9

2 time Lucas Evangelista fouled in midfield.

8

2 time Crossing from the left in the area, Alerrandro heads straight and Bento catches it.

7

2 time Artur serves on the right inside the area and Alerrandro is blocked at the time of the pass to the middle.

6

2 time Rmulo tries to advance on the right, loses to the marking and is fouled.

5

2 time Alerrandro receives on the left, curls up and commits a foul on the attack.

4

2 time Oops! Artur takes a tight corner from the left and Abner makes the cut. Massa Bruta players complain about the touch of the arm of the athlete from Hurricane.

3

2 time Alerrandro rolls at the entrance of the area and Hyoran finishes on top of the defense.

two

2 time Long throw on the left and Pedrinho in reach.

1

2 time Athletico-PR has the same formation as the initial stage.

1

2 time … and Jan Hurtado gives place to Alerrandro.

1

2 time Two changes in RB Bragantino: Helinho leaves and Carlos Eduardo enters.

0

2 time ROLLING BALL! The second half begins at Arena da Baixada.

48

1 time FIRST TIME END! Athletico is beating RB Bragantino in Paraná.

47

1 time Colombian right-back leaves the pitch for attendance.

46

1 time Orejuela splits in midfield and is left in pain.

45

1 time We will have one more minute added in this first half.

44

1 time Helinho tries to take advantage of the surplus on the left and is stopped by Vitor Bueno.

43

1 time Lucas Evangelista advances with space in the middle and finishes on top of Matheus Felipe.

42

1 time Luan Cndido appears in the background on the left, crosses low and Nicols makes the cut.

41

1 time Hyoran receives on the left inside the area and kicks over the mark.

40

1 time Result puts Athletico-PR in 3rd place in the Brazilian with 24 points. Palmeiras (28 points) and Corinthians (25 points) are the first in the competition.

39

1 time Vitor Roque seeks a counterattack through the middle and loses to Natan.

38

1 time Hyoran throws a closed corner from the left and Bento takes another punch.

37

1 time Artur gains space at the entrance of the area and finishes left-handed with a deflection to the outside!

35

1 time Artur takes a corner from the right and Bento pushes away high.

34

1 time THAT IT? Luan Cndido crosses low from the left, Matheus Felipe deflects back and gives in a corner.

33

1 time Lucas Evangelista raises from the left, Jan Hurtado makes a weak header and Bento defends without difficulty.

32

1 time Hyoran tries to throw himself to the right and unarmed near the area.

31

1 time Pass too hard on the left to Luan Cndido and round gets lost by the back line.

30

1 time Match of the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship ended: Internacional 3×0 Coritiba.

29

1 time Vitor Roque seeks an individual move from the left, unarmed and commits a foul on Raul’s attack.

27

1 time Helinho for Orejuela’s counterattack with a foul and cautioned with the yellow card.

26

1 time Hyoran takes a tight corner from the left and Bento takes a punch.

25

1 time RB Bragantino exchanges passes and tries to reduce the damage. Local crowd boo.

24

1 time Pedrinho plays too hard on the left for Vitor Roque and Cleiton gets the ball.

23

1 time It was Rmulo’s 7th goal of the season, the first in the Brazilian Championship.

22

1 time GOOOOOOLLL DO ATHLETICO-PR!!! RMULO!!! Luan Cndido fails on the exit, attacker shoots from the right, invades the area and kicks weakly. Cleiton hesitates letting the round pass and Furaco enlarges!

21

1 time Abner misses laterally on the left for Pedrinho.

20

1 time In a rehearsed charge, Hyoran sends the free-kick close to Bento’s left corner!

19

1 time Hits and hits at the entrance of the home team’s area, Vitor Roque lifts his leg too much and misses Lucas Evangelista.

18

1 time Vitor Roque started at the front alone, Cleiton leaves the area and starts playing with his feet.

17

1 time Orejuela rocks the net for the first time with the Furaco shirt.

16

1 time GOOOOOOLLL DO ATHLETICO-PR!!! LUIS OREJUELA!!! After a good exchange of passes, Vitor Bueno enters the area on the right, blocked in the first and crosses to the middle in the sequence. Aderlan heads weakly up, Cleiton comes out badly and the Colombian pushes into the nets on the rebound!

15

1 time After the initial pressure of Athletico-PR, RB Bragantino moves forward in search of a tie. Home team awaits counterattacks.

14

1 time Vitor Roque receives on the left, invades the area, takes it to the middle and finishes. Cleiton fits!

13

1 time LOST!!! Artur raises from the right, Jan Hurtado deflects and, alone, Luan Cndido can’t push into the goal inside the small area! Flag j marked offside.

12

1 time Lucas Evangelista takes a risk from the midfield and sends over the goal.

11

1 time Hyoran takes a corner from the left, Artur heads weakly at the second post and Bento grabs it.

10

1 time Helinho fixes the letters on the left and Hyoran stops at the intersection.

9

1 time Pedrinho triggered by the left, dominates badly and is without the ball.

8

1 time Pedrinho plays in front for Rmulo and Nathan arrives making the cut.

7

1 time Hyoran launches into the area and Bento catches it easy.

6

1 time Go ahead on the right and Pedrinho does not arrive. Goal kick for Cleiton.

5

1 time Erick scores the first goal of the season.

4

1 time GOOOOOOLLL DO ATHLETICO-PR!!! Vitor Bueno crosses from the left in the area, shirt 26 deflects his head and sends it to the back of the net!

3

1 time Natan misses the opening in the defense field, Vitor Bueno serves on the left near the area and Pedrinho can’t dominate.

two

1 time Orejuela runs to the right, gets up in the area and Aderlan takes off.

1

1 time Long throw on the right and Aderlan doesn’t catch up.

0

1 time EAT THE! Ball rolling for the duel between Athletico-PR and RB Bragantino!

0

1 time Players from both teams enter the Arena da Baixada lawn.

0

1 time Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN) is in charge of VAR. Flavio Gomes Barroca (RN) the assistant and Ricardo Marques Ribeiro (MG) the observer.

0

1 time Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN) is the referee of the match. Jean Marcio dos Santos (RN) and Lorival Candido das Flores (RN) are the assistants.

0

1 time Luco, Maycon Cleiton, Andrs Hurtado, Lo Realpe, Ramon, Kevin, Jadsom, Praxedes, Carlos Eduardo, Sorriso, Alerrandro and Miguel are the reserves.

0

1 time RB Bragantino goes to the field with Cleiton; Aderlan, Lo Ortiz, Natan and Luan Cndido; Raul, Lucas Evangelista and Hyoran; Artur, Jan Hurtado and Helinho.

0

1 time Emiliano Martnez and Ytalo are recovering from injury and are out. With Covid, Renan is also out.

0

1 time On the other hand, Massa Gross is in 10th position with 18 points.

0

1 time On the bench are Anderson, Lo Linck, Lucas Halter, Matheus Fernandes, Ded, Pablo Siles, Khellven, Bryan Garcia, Emersonn, John Mercado and Matheus Babi.

0

1 time Athletico-PR is lined up with Bento; Orejuela, Matheus Felipe, Nicols Hernndez and Abner; Hugo Moura, Erick and Vitor Bueno, Vitor Roque, Pedrinho and Rmulo.

0

1 time Due to the sequence of games and considering the Libertadores duel against Libertad on Tuesday, the Paraná team will play with a mixed team and many holders will be spared.

0

1 time Undefeated for seven rounds, Furaco occupies the 4th place with 21 points and needs to win to touch the leaders.

0

1 time The weather is cloudy in the capital of Paraná. Thermometers read 17C at this point.

0

1 time The game will be held at Arena da Baixada in Curitiba.