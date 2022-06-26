Athletico-PR X RB Bragantino – Superesportes

52
2 time
END OF GAME! Athletico-PR wins RB Bragantino at home and touches the first of the Brazilian Championship. In the next round, Hurricane faces Palmeiras and Massa Bruta receives Botafogo.
51
2 time
Matheus Fernandes comments a tough foul on Lucas Evangelista in midfield and gets the yellow card.
50
2 time
Public at Arena da Baixada: 17,137.
49
2 time
Jadsom takes advantage of the midfield and kicks left of Bento’s goal!
48
2 time
Nathan gets up from the left, Artur heads weakly and Bento grabs it easily.
47
2 time
Khellven goes down the right, crosses close and the defender pulls away in two halves.
46
2 time
RB Bragantino exchanges passes in the attacking field.
45
2 time
7 MORE! We will have play until the 52nd minute in this second half.
44
2 time
Vitor Bueno was cautioned with the yellow card for delaying the substitution.
43
2 time
… and Vitor Bueno leaves the field for Matheus Fernandes to enter.
43
2 time
Last changes at Athletico-PR: Rmulo leaves and John Mercado enters.
42
2 time
Matheus Fernandes called to join the home team.
41
2 time
Matheus Babi escapes with a counterattack on the left, enters the area and is blocked when it’s time to finish!
40
2 time
Miguel takes a corner from the left at the second post and Nathan heads it out alone!
39
2 time
Pedrinho takes a long risk and throws it out.
38
2 time
Matheus Babi dominates inside the area, splits with the scoring and goes down asking for a penalty. referee lets the duel go on.
37
2 time
Alerrandro scores for the second time in the Brazilian. Lucas Evangelista rocked the net for the first time this year.
36
2 time
GOOOOOOLLL DO RB BRAGANTINO!!! LUCAS EVANGELIST!!! Shirt 8 charges the penalty in the right corner of Bento, who almost caught, and decreases for the visitors!
35
2 time
Complaint from Hurricane players. VAR confirms the penalty.
34
2 time
PNALTI FOR RB BRAGANTINO!!! Miguel triggered enters the area through the middle and is taken down with lack of Pablo Siles!
33
2 time
GOOOOOOLLL DO RB BRAGANTINO!!! ALERRANDRO!!! Miguel serves on the left inside the area, Luan Cndido hits a cross and a complete striker for the nets!
32
2 time
Khellven entered the field before Orejuela and won the yellow card.
31
2 time
… and Orejuela gives way to Khellven.
31
2 time
… Vitor Roque leaves and Matheus Babi enters.
30
2 time
Three changes at Athletico-PR: Hugo Moura leaves the field for the entry of Pablo Siles.
29
2 time
Last substitution at RB Bragantino: Raul leaves the spot for Jadsom.
28
2 time
Artur dominates inside the area, finishes on defense and Bento holds it without difficulties.
26
2 time
Video referee analyzes and confirms irregular position in previous play. Goal canceled out.
25
2 time
NOT VALLEY!!! Artur crosses from the right in the area, Lucas Cndida appears alone and heads into the goal. Assistant marks offside and cancels the bid.
24
2 time
ALMOST!!! Artur gets up from the right, Alerrandro dodges his head and stamps the beam!
23
2 time
… and Aderlan leaves and Andrs Hurtado enters.
23
2 time
Two changes in RB Bragantino: Hyoran leaves the field for Miguel to enter.
22
2 time
Hugo Moura’s first goal in the Brazilian, the second of the season.
21
2 time
GOOOOOOLLL DO ATHLETICO-PR!!! HUGO MOURA!!! Shirt 17 sends a bomb from the middle of the street, sends it to Cleiton’s upper left side and zooms in!
20
2 time
Vitor Bueno takes a free-kick from the right and the São Paulo defense takes it from the top.
19
2 time
Ambulance even enters the field, but apparently everything is fine with Hurricane F.
19
2 time
A fan gets sick in the stands and requested service.
18
2 time
Orejuela faces the mark from the right and stopped with a lack of Carlos Eduardo.
17
2 time
Hyoran launched into the area and weakly kicks out.
16
2 time
Vitor Bueno opens on the left and Pedrinho crosses into Cleiton’s hands.
15
2 time
Renan leaves the lawn to stop the bleeding.
14
2 time
Defender is bleeding and receives medical attention.
13
2 time
Vitor Roque leaves his arm over Renan’s face in a double overhead and is warned with the yellow card.
12
2 time
Artur played on the left inside the area, looking for a touch in the middle and the ball is easy for Bento.
11
2 time
Abner misses the move on the left with Pedrinho.
10
2 time
Luan Cndido hits the free-kick hard and Bento claps in the right corner!
9
2 time
Lucas Evangelista fouled in midfield.
8
2 time
Crossing from the left in the area, Alerrandro heads straight and Bento catches it.
7
2 time
Artur serves on the right inside the area and Alerrandro is blocked at the time of the pass to the middle.
6
2 time
Rmulo tries to advance on the right, loses to the marking and is fouled.
5
2 time
Alerrandro receives on the left, curls up and commits a foul on the attack.
4
2 time
Oops! Artur takes a tight corner from the left and Abner makes the cut. Massa Bruta players complain about the touch of the arm of the athlete from Hurricane.
3
2 time
Alerrandro rolls at the entrance of the area and Hyoran finishes on top of the defense.
two
2 time
Long throw on the left and Pedrinho in reach.
1
2 time
Athletico-PR has the same formation as the initial stage.
1
2 time
… and Jan Hurtado gives place to Alerrandro.
1
2 time
Two changes in RB Bragantino: Helinho leaves and Carlos Eduardo enters.
0
2 time
ROLLING BALL! The second half begins at Arena da Baixada.
48
1 time
FIRST TIME END! Athletico is beating RB Bragantino in Paraná.
47
1 time
Colombian right-back leaves the pitch for attendance.
46
1 time
Orejuela splits in midfield and is left in pain.
45
1 time
We will have one more minute added in this first half.
44
1 time
Helinho tries to take advantage of the surplus on the left and is stopped by Vitor Bueno.
43
1 time
Lucas Evangelista advances with space in the middle and finishes on top of Matheus Felipe.
42
1 time
Luan Cndido appears in the background on the left, crosses low and Nicols makes the cut.
41
1 time
Hyoran receives on the left inside the area and kicks over the mark.
40
1 time
Result puts Athletico-PR in 3rd place in the Brazilian with 24 points. Palmeiras (28 points) and Corinthians (25 points) are the first in the competition.
39
1 time
Vitor Roque seeks a counterattack through the middle and loses to Natan.
38
1 time
Hyoran throws a closed corner from the left and Bento takes another punch.
37
1 time
Artur gains space at the entrance of the area and finishes left-handed with a deflection to the outside!
35
1 time
Artur takes a corner from the right and Bento pushes away high.
34
1 time
THAT IT? Luan Cndido crosses low from the left, Matheus Felipe deflects back and gives in a corner.
33
1 time
Lucas Evangelista raises from the left, Jan Hurtado makes a weak header and Bento defends without difficulty.
32
1 time
Hyoran tries to throw himself to the right and unarmed near the area.
31
1 time
Pass too hard on the left to Luan Cndido and round gets lost by the back line.
30
1 time
Match of the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship ended: Internacional 3×0 Coritiba.
29
1 time
Vitor Roque seeks an individual move from the left, unarmed and commits a foul on Raul’s attack.
27
1 time
Helinho for Orejuela’s counterattack with a foul and cautioned with the yellow card.
26
1 time
Hyoran takes a tight corner from the left and Bento takes a punch.
25
1 time
RB Bragantino exchanges passes and tries to reduce the damage. Local crowd boo.
24
1 time
Pedrinho plays too hard on the left for Vitor Roque and Cleiton gets the ball.
23
1 time
It was Rmulo’s 7th goal of the season, the first in the Brazilian Championship.
22
1 time
GOOOOOOLLL DO ATHLETICO-PR!!! RMULO!!! Luan Cndido fails on the exit, attacker shoots from the right, invades the area and kicks weakly. Cleiton hesitates letting the round pass and Furaco enlarges!
21
1 time
Abner misses laterally on the left for Pedrinho.
20
1 time
In a rehearsed charge, Hyoran sends the free-kick close to Bento’s left corner!
19
1 time
Hits and hits at the entrance of the home team’s area, Vitor Roque lifts his leg too much and misses Lucas Evangelista.
18
1 time
Vitor Roque started at the front alone, Cleiton leaves the area and starts playing with his feet.
17
1 time
Orejuela rocks the net for the first time with the Furaco shirt.
16
1 time
GOOOOOOLLL DO ATHLETICO-PR!!! LUIS OREJUELA!!! After a good exchange of passes, Vitor Bueno enters the area on the right, blocked in the first and crosses to the middle in the sequence. Aderlan heads weakly up, Cleiton comes out badly and the Colombian pushes into the nets on the rebound!
15
1 time
After the initial pressure of Athletico-PR, RB Bragantino moves forward in search of a tie. Home team awaits counterattacks.
14
1 time
Vitor Roque receives on the left, invades the area, takes it to the middle and finishes. Cleiton fits!
13
1 time
LOST!!! Artur raises from the right, Jan Hurtado deflects and, alone, Luan Cndido can’t push into the goal inside the small area! Flag j marked offside.
12
1 time
Lucas Evangelista takes a risk from the midfield and sends over the goal.
11
1 time
Hyoran takes a corner from the left, Artur heads weakly at the second post and Bento grabs it.
10
1 time
Helinho fixes the letters on the left and Hyoran stops at the intersection.
9
1 time
Pedrinho triggered by the left, dominates badly and is without the ball.
8
1 time
Pedrinho plays in front for Rmulo and Nathan arrives making the cut.
7
1 time
Hyoran launches into the area and Bento catches it easy.
6
1 time
Go ahead on the right and Pedrinho does not arrive. Goal kick for Cleiton.
5
1 time
Erick scores the first goal of the season.
4
1 time
GOOOOOOLLL DO ATHLETICO-PR!!! Vitor Bueno crosses from the left in the area, shirt 26 deflects his head and sends it to the back of the net!
3
1 time
Natan misses the opening in the defense field, Vitor Bueno serves on the left near the area and Pedrinho can’t dominate.
two
1 time
Orejuela runs to the right, gets up in the area and Aderlan takes off.
1
1 time
Long throw on the right and Aderlan doesn’t catch up.
0
1 time
EAT THE! Ball rolling for the duel between Athletico-PR and RB Bragantino!
0
1 time
Players from both teams enter the Arena da Baixada lawn.
0
1 time
Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN) is in charge of VAR. Flavio Gomes Barroca (RN) the assistant and Ricardo Marques Ribeiro (MG) the observer.
0
1 time
Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN) is the referee of the match. Jean Marcio dos Santos (RN) and Lorival Candido das Flores (RN) are the assistants.
0
1 time
Luco, Maycon Cleiton, Andrs Hurtado, Lo Realpe, Ramon, Kevin, Jadsom, Praxedes, Carlos Eduardo, Sorriso, Alerrandro and Miguel are the reserves.
0
1 time
RB Bragantino goes to the field with Cleiton; Aderlan, Lo Ortiz, Natan and Luan Cndido; Raul, Lucas Evangelista and Hyoran; Artur, Jan Hurtado and Helinho.
0
1 time
Emiliano Martnez and Ytalo are recovering from injury and are out. With Covid, Renan is also out.
0
1 time
On the other hand, Massa Gross is in 10th position with 18 points.
0
1 time
On the bench are Anderson, Lo Linck, Lucas Halter, Matheus Fernandes, Ded, Pablo Siles, Khellven, Bryan Garcia, Emersonn, John Mercado and Matheus Babi.
0
1 time
Athletico-PR is lined up with Bento; Orejuela, Matheus Felipe, Nicols Hernndez and Abner; Hugo Moura, Erick and Vitor Bueno, Vitor Roque, Pedrinho and Rmulo.
0
1 time
Due to the sequence of games and considering the Libertadores duel against Libertad on Tuesday, the Paraná team will play with a mixed team and many holders will be spared.
0
1 time
Undefeated for seven rounds, Furaco occupies the 4th place with 21 points and needs to win to touch the leaders.
0
1 time
The weather is cloudy in the capital of Paraná. Thermometers read 17C at this point.
0
1 time
The game will be held at Arena da Baixada in Curitiba.
0
1 time
Hello fans! Today we will follow the duel between Athletico-PR and RB Bragantino in a match valid for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship.