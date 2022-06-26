Atlético-MG: Hulk has swelling in his right foot and is out of the game against Fortaleza | athletic-mg

The striker Hulk became low in Atlético-MG on the eve of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Libertadores, against Emelec. The Galo informed that the striker has an edema in the right foot and will be out of facing Fortaleza, on Saturday night, at Mineirão, for the Brazilian. The player is in the stadium to watch the game.

According to Galo, Hulk was vetoed by the medical department for the game against Fortaleza and started treatment. He, however, should be able to play on Tuesday, in Guayaquil, against Emelec.

The striker revealed, after the victory against Flamengo for the Copa do Brasil, that he has been dealing with a swelling in his right foot since the match against Palmeiras, almost 20 days ago.

In a post on the social network, Hulk also showed how his right foot is. He has bruises on the side of his foot. The player wrote that he is headed for recovery.

– Focus on recovery. 100% focus

With physical exhaustion, Ademir, Nathan, Vargas and Otávio start on the bench against Fortaleza. Galo spares the athletes thinking about the Libertadores game.

Against Fortaleza, the team also doesn’t have Keno and Zaracho, who are together with Hulk in the physiotherapy work. The side Mariano and the midfielder Nacho Fernández received the third yellow card against Flamengo and also do not play.

The Rooster will perform tonight with: Everson; Réver, Igor Rabello and Junior Alonso; Guga, Allan, Guilherme Castilho, Guilherme Arana and Calebe; Savio and Eduardo Sasha.

Who was also at Mineirão was Alan Kardec. Atlético-MG announced the signing of the striker this Friday. The player did not go through the entrance of the boxes, but made a record on the stadium lawn.

The player, who was without a club since leaving Shenzhen FC, from China, in April, signs until December 2024. He is the second official reinforcement of Galo – who has also announced Jemerson – for the transfer window that opens on the 18th. July.

