Atlético-MG vs Fortaleza live by the Brasileirão Serie A 2022; follow broadcast

Atlético-MG and Fortaleza face each other today, Saturday, June 25 (25/06), for the fourteenth round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, the Brasileirão 2022. The match will be played at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, at 21:00 hours (Brasilia time). Follow the broadcast of the game with narration from Radio O POVO CBN.

Atlético-MG vs Fortaleza live: listen via Youtube

Atlético-MG vs Fortaleza live: listen via Facebook

Atletico MG and Fortaleza lineups

Atlético-MG

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

Strength

How Atlético-MG and Fortaleza arrive for the game

Tricolor continues with the mission of recovery in the championship and can move up a position in the classification in case of victory, but it has no chance of leaving the relegation zone yet. A draw, which could be an interesting result, practically does not help Leão, who is runner-up in the competition, with 10 points.

It is certain that Fortaleza will find a very modified Atlético-MG. In addition to the many absences, coach Antonio Mohamed can save some pieces due to the game against Emelec-EQU, on Tuesday, 28, for Libertadores.

They are out of the list of related Galo side Mariano and midfielder Nacho Fernández, both suspended for the third yellow card. In the medical department are midfielder Jair, with an injury to his left hand, midfielder Zaracho, in the final stage of recovery from a thigh injury, and forward Keno, with pain in the back of his left thigh. The left-back Dodô is still doing physical reconditioning.

Fortaleza also has important casualties, starting with coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda, who was sent off in the last game. Regarding players, Leão will continue without counting on Tinga and Hercules, who were already in the medical department since the previous game, as well as Zé Welison, who belongs to Galo — he is on loan at Fortaleza. Striker Robson also did not travel with the tricolor delegation, due to a sprained left knee. On the other hand, Lucas Crispim was once again listed.

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags