Atltico-MG X Fortaleza – Superesportes

1 time Sasha tries to score with Savio in the left half and Ceballos intercepts the exchange of passes.

1 time Pikachu launches from the right, but Rever manages to disarm at the entrance to the area.

1 time GOOOLLL DO FORTALEZA!!! Romarinho receives pass from Moiss in the half moon and kicks low, in the left corner of verson.

1 time Review seam through the middle and locked at the entrance to the area.

1 time Savio accelerates through the left half and unarmed at the entrance to the area.

1 time Guga launches Arana on the left wing, he takes the ball to the middle of the area and Savio doesn’t get a good header. Auntie pulls away.

1 time Titi tries to throw Capixaba on the left, but Igor Rabelo intercepts with a cart to the side.

1 time Pikachu scores with Romarinho on the right wing, but, without spaces, returns to play with Ronald in the middle.

1 time Sasha gives Savio the first touch in the middle, but he is unarmed.

1 time Fortress puts a strong mark on the defense field.

1 time Marcelo Boeck tries to link directly to the attacking field, but Junior Alonso intercepts and retreats to version.

1 time Atltico-MG exchanges passes to the middle of the attacking field, but does not find spaces for the submission.

1 time Lucas Lima launches Romarinho on Rever’s back, on the left end of the great area. He crosses to the second post, where there was no one from Fortaleza, and Junior Alonso comes out playing.

1 time Ronald disputes the ball with Castilho in Fortaleza’s attacking field, but Rever controls the situation.

1 time Marcelo Benevenuto falls after a dispute with Savio and the match was stopped.

1 time ALMOST!!! Moiss receives a pass from Lucas Lima at the entrance of the area, tries to clean the mark and, in the rest, Pikachu shoots from outside the area, over the goal.

1 time Castilho receives a pass at the entrance to the area and is disarmed.

1 time Felipe disputes the ball in midfield and fouls Castilho.

1 time Ronald tries a throw to Moiss on the left and the ball goes wide.

1 time Sasha receives a pass from Savio at the entrance of the area, makes the turn and tries to pass the ball to Calebe, but Marcelo Boeck stays with her.

1 time Allan tries a long throw to Sasha on the left wing, but he heads it and the ball goes to the end line.

1 time Arana receives a throw on the left, escapes from Pikachu, plays for Castilho, but, without spaces, he returns to the middle of the attack field.

1 time Atltico-MG keep possession of the ball, but Fortaleza closes the gaps.

1 time Guga lifts the ball from the right end to the area and Fortaleza’s defense pushes it away from the top.

1 time Guga tries a cross from the right wing, but Titi blocks it to the side.

1 time Atltico-MG exchanges passes in midfield, looking for spaces.

1 time Atltico-MG tries to advance the midfield line, but Svio stops in the absence of Titi.

1 time GOOOLLL DO FORTALEZA!!! Moiss makes the pivot at the entrance of the area and Romarinho sends a kick in the right corner of Everson.

1 time Yago Pikachu takes the free-kick from the left midfielder to the area and the defense of Atltico-MG pushes away from the top.

1 time Romarinho triggered in the left half and brought down by Igor Rabelo.

1 time Juninho Capixaba tries to launch Romarinho on the left wing and Rever intercepts the ball to the side.

1 time Atltico-MG play with black and white striped shirts and black shorts. Fortaleza wears blue, red and white striped shirts and blue shorts.

1 time The ball is rolling! The exit from the Fortress.

1 time Teams on the field!

1 time The refereeing trio from Rio Grande do Sul: Jean Pierre Gonalves Lima officiates the match, assisted by Leirson Peng Martins and Lcio Beiersdorf Flor. Daniel Nobre Bins commands VAR.

1 time Fortaleza starts the match with: Marcelo Boeck, Ceballos, Marcelo Benevenuto and Titi; Yago Pikachu, Felipe, Ronald, Lucas Lima and Juninho Capixaba; Romarinho and Moses.

1 time Atltico-MG is lined up with: Everson, Guga, Rver, Igor Rabello, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Guilherme Castilho and Calebe; Svio and Eduardo Sasha.

1 time Warm-up completed and teams defined!

1 time Pleasant night in Belo Horizonte. Mineiro’s thermometers read 18C.

1 time The absences of Fortaleza are Tinga, Robson and Hrcules, injured.

1 time Atltico-MG does not have Mariano and Nacho Fernndez, suspended, Keno, Zaracho and Jair, who are recovering from injuries. In addition, Hulk, with swelling in his right foot, will be spared.

1 time Players from both teams are warming up on the pitch.

1 time On the field, there are two distinct realities in the competition: Atltico-MG is in 5th place, with 21 points, while Fortaleza is the runner-up with 10 points.