Avaí vs Palmeiras: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and arbitration | Brazilian series a

Avaí has ​​the fifth best campaign as home team and seeks to surprise the Paulistas with the help of the fans in the stands. After the stumble against Fluminense, the team needs the victory to approach the G-4 again and move away from the relegation zone. In 13 rounds, he scored 17 points.

Palmeiras defends, in addition to the tip, the unbeaten record of 11 games in the competition. The only defeat was for Ceará, at Allianz Parque, in a game valid for the first round. Verdão arrives for the confrontation coming from a defeat to São Paulo in the Copa do Brasil. Owner of the best attack and least leaked defense, Abel Ferreira’s team leads the Brasileirão with 28 points conquered.

Streaming: Globo, with narration by Cléber Machado and comments by Caio Ribeiro, PC Oliveira and Ricardinho; SporTV, with narration by DanDan Pereira and comments by Paulo Nunes and PVC.

Real time: O ge tracks all bids (click here to follow).

Alexandre Lozetti comments on the duel between Avaí x Palmeiras for the 14th round of the Brasileirão

Avai – Coach: Eduardo Barroca

The watchword in the Santa Catarina team is maintenance. Eduardo Barroca should keep the lineup that faced Fluminense in the last round, including Vladimir in goal. Douglas trained during the week, but was left out of the related list, as well as Renato and Rômulo.

Likely team: Vladimir; Kevin, Arthur Chaves, Bressan and Cortez; Raniele, Bruno Silva and Eduardo; William Pottker, Muriqui and Bissoli.

Who is out: Douglas, Renato and Rômulo (injured).

Douglas, Renato and Rômulo (injured). hanging: Bruno Silva, Jean Cleber, Matheus Galdezani and Pottker.

+ Other news from Avaí

Palmeiras – Coach: Abel Ferreira

Back after being away for two games after being contaminated by Covid-19, Abel Ferreira should change the team in relation to the last games. A certain change is the absence of Danilo, suspended, who should be replaced by Gabriel Menino. Some players with greater physical wear can be spared, such as Piquerez, Dudu and Rony, who come from a great sequence of games.

If he chooses to preserve the three players, Abel should promote Jorge on the left side and Wesley and Rafael Navarro in the attacking trio alongside Gabriel Veron. Recovered from injury, Raphael Veiga should start on the bench and enter during the match.

Likely team: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez (Jorge); Gabriel Menino, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Gabriel Veron, Dudu (Wesley) and Rony (Rafael Navarro).

Who is out: Danilo (suspended); Jailson (knee injury).

Danilo (suspended); Jailson (knee injury). hanging: Marcos Rocha, Gabriel Menino, Vitor Castanheira and João Martins (technical assistants).

+ Other news from Palmeiras