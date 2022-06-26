Avail vs Palmeiras: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch the duel for the Brasileirão

Palmeiras travels to Florianópolis-SC to measure forces with Avaí this Sunday (27)at 4 pm, in a match valid for the 14th round of the Brazilian championship. Leader of the competition, Verdão tries to stay on top, while the Santa Catarina team seeks to get away from the Z-4.

Avaí comes from a 2-0 defeat to Fluminense and seeks to win again in the tournament. With 11 points, and in the middle of the table, the team is three behind Goiás, the first team in the relegation zone.

For the duel, it is certain that Eduardo Barroca repeats the same lineup of the last round. The goalkeeper Douglas, who was treated as a doubt, will not be able to return to the pitch, giving Vladimir another opportunity.

Like the archer, Renato will be absent from the Florianópolis club. The striker was diagnosed with an injury to his left thigh and will continue in treatment.

Palmeiras, on the other hand, are coming off an epic 2-1 comeback against rivals São Paulo earlier this week. With 28 points added, the team will have some important reinforcements.

Abel Ferreira, who tested negative for Covid-19 and complied with all CBF health protocols, will be able to return to command the team on the bench. Like the coach, Raphael Veiga should be among those listed.

The shirt 23 has recovered from a right thigh injury and should be the main novelty in Verdão. Midfielder Zé Rafael was suspended in the last round and could also appear among the starting 11.

The midfielder Danilo, in turn, received the third yellow card and will not enter the field this Sunday. So, with the attention divided between Brasileirão, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, the Portuguese coach can mix the team.

The retrospect of the confrontation is favorable to Verdão. In 18 games played between the teams, there were 14 wins, two draws and only two defeats. The last meeting of the teams, including in the 2019 Brasileirão, ended with a 2-1 triumph from Palmeiras, also in Ressacada.

See more information about the game:

AVAÍ x PALMEIRAS

Place: Ressacada, in Florianópolis-SC

Date/Time: 6/26/2022, at 4 pm

Referee: Wagner do Nascimento (Fifa/RJ)

Auxiliaries: Thiago Henrique Neto (RJ) and Carlos Henrique Alves de Lima (RJ)

VAR: Rodrigo Nunes de Sa (Fifa/RJ)

Where to watch: Globo (for SP, SC, AL, MT, MS, GO, PR and RS), Premiere and in real time on THROW!/Voice of Sport

HAWAII: Vladimir; Kevin, Bressan, Arthur Chaves and Cortez; Raniele, Bruno Silva and Eduardo; Pottker, Bissoli and Muriqui. Technician: Eduardo Baroque.

Embezzlement: Renato and Rômulo (injured); Douglas (physical transition)

hanging: Matheus Galdezani, William Pottker and Jean Cleber

Suspended: There is not

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Gabriel Menino (Atuesta), Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu, Veron (Veiga) and Rony. Technician: Abel Ferreira (João Martins).

Embezzlement: Jailson (injured)

Doubts: Raphael Veiga (recovering from an injury to his right thigh) and Jorge (recovering from a trauma to his right knee)

hanging: Gabriel Menino and Marcos Rocha

Suspended: Danilo (received the third yellow)