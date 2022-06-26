Avoid dry pan! How many liters of fuel do you have in the tank?

Perhaps it has never been so common to drive with the car’s tank reserve light on. After all, in times of gasoline and ethanol so expensive it is difficult to keep the tank full and well stocked daily. Therefore, many drivers end up entering the danger zone of the automotive tank.

At that time, the question arises of how many kilometers it is possible to run with the reserve of the tank. To answer this question, however, it is first necessary to understand what is the literage that corresponds to the reserve.

Know that the tank reserve varies by model

It is necessary to make it clear that each car has a specific amount of liters corresponding to the reserve of the gas tank. That is, there is no standard answer to answer this question. What can be said is that the larger the tank, the greater the amount of gasoline dedicated to the reserve.

Many popular models have up to 10 liters for this purpose. In fact, virtually all cars have between 5 and 10 liters in reserve. That is, some economical models and with ample space for fuel, can run up to more than 100 km even with the warning light on.

Watch out! Running in reserve can spend even more

If you are in the habit of driving with the fuel reserve light on, be careful. As the tank becomes emptier, fuel burns faster. In fact, what happens is that gasoline and ethanol evaporate more easily.

Therefore, failing to supply to save money can cause even more financial damage throughout the month. The ideal is to keep the car’s tank always at least half full and fill it up little by little. In this way, the driver will be safe for emergencies or unforeseen financial events that may arise.

By the way, remember that dry pan is a traffic violation and generates fines, in addition to deducting points from the CNH.