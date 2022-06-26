Azul launches unprecedented flight from the interior of São Paulo to Fernando de Noronha

In August, Azul will start the new route to Fernando de Noronha, in the state of Pernambuco, departing nonstop from the interior of São Paulo.

E195-E2 in Noronha





For the first time, flights will depart nonstop from Viracopos airport, in Campinas, the airline’s main operations center in the country, heading to the Pernambuco archipelago. Tickets are already on sale on all the company’s official channels.

The new operation further enhances Azul’s air network in Campinas, which already has flights to 64 national destinations, in addition to 3 international ones, an average of 156 daily flights.

Flights to Fernando de Noronha will depart from Campinas on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. In the opposite direction, the trips will depart from Noronha and make stops in Recife before returning to Viracopos. The route will be carried out with Embraer E195-E2 jets, with capacity for 136 Customers.

According to Vitor Silva, manager of Mesh Planning at Azul, the expectation is that from December onwards, flights will become daily. “The new route will bring more connectivity to Customers, since Viracopos is our main base of operations and our airport with more connections, from where Customers can connect to the entire national and international network of Azul”, he highlighted.

Currently, Azul flies from Recife to Noronha daily with the E195-E1 and also from Congonhas some days a week with the E195-E2, a route that will be discontinued to start this one from Campinas. This flight from the capital of São Paulo is the longest made by a Brazilian plane, and we tell you how it is different from the others: