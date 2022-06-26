BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the coronavirus better escape vaccine antibodies

At least two recent studies show that the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are better able to escape antibodies from vaccinated persons, including booster doses. The studies are from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School, and Columbia University, respectively.

Still, Covid-19 vaccines still provide substantial protection against severe outbreaks of the disease, and manufacturers have been working on specific versions of the immunizations that elicit a better immune response against these variants.

Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants are better at evading antibodies from vaccination and past infections, according to research (Image: pikisuperstar/Freepik)

Differences in immunity

The level of neutralizing antibodies, which defines the body’s protection against the virus, is three times less effective against BA.4 and BA.5 than against variants BA.1 and BA.2, which already had a difference from to the original variants of covid-19. According to the researchers, this increases the risk of infection among people already immunized and opens up new outbreaks.

In the United States, BA.4 and BA.5 account for about 35% of new coronavirus infections, up 6% from the previous week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The expectation is that the variants, due to the speed with which they spread, will end up becoming dominant in Europe and North America in the coming weeks.

In the Harvard research, published in New England Journal of Medicine27 people were vaccinated with the Pfizer immunizer, and the levels of neutralizing antibodies two weeks after the booster dose were as follows (relative to the original Covid-19 variant):

6.4 times lower against BA.1;

7 times smaller against BA.2;

14.1 times smaller against BA.2.12.1;

21 times smaller against BA.4 and BA.5.

And in 27 participants who had been infected with the BA.1 and BA.2 variants an average of 29 days earlier (most of them also vaccinated), neutralizing antibody levels had similar numbers:

6.4 times lower against BA.1;

5.8 times lower against BA.2;

9.6 times lower against BA.2.12.1;

18.7 times lower against BA.4 and BA.5.

Companies like Moderna have been working on specific immunizers for the new variants of the omicron, and are expected to release new batches in the coming months (Image: Davidpereiras/Envato Elements)

Concerns and new vaccines

More research is needed to determine what exactly neutralizing antibody levels mean for vaccine effectiveness, and whether similar results will emerge in larger groups of participants. The data, according to the scientists, suggest that the virus still has the capacity to mutate, probably escaping efficient immunization against previous variants, either by vaccination or by previous infection.

Some experts fear that reinfection cases will rise along with the false sense of security that some already infected people have, as well as those who believe that vaccines mean the end of the covid-19 pandemic. With the BA.4 and BA.5 variants increasing their infections, it is likely that new restrictions or vaccination cycles will be implemented.

Meanwhile, some companies are working on vaccines specific to the growing variants, such as Moderna, which claimed to be making a new immunizer called mRNA-1273.214, which should have a good immune response against BA.4 and BA.5. The expectation is that, by submitting the test data as soon as possible, new batches with the vaccine will be available in August.

Source: NEJM, CDC, Moderna, Nature