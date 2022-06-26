Banda Unha Pintada cancels shows after health problems with singer

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 16 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Banda Unha Pintada cancels shows after health problems with singer 3 Views

Sao Goncalo dos Campos

Star of the soap opera Pantanal will perform at the Cidade Jardim Festival, in São Gonçalo dos Campos

The announcement came shortly after the concert by singer João Gomes, the main attraction of the night.

06/25/2022 at 22:20

ipirá

Find out who is the singer on which stage collapsed during June party in Ipirá

Accompanied by his band, Ronny Peruano bets on his irreverence on stage to attract different audiences.

06/25/2022 at 20:21

Waterfall

Cachoeira has day as the seat of Government; municipality wins Tourist Terminal

The purpose of the ceremony is to emphasize the importance of the municipality in the battles fought for the conquest of the Independence of Brazil, which began on June 25, 1822 and this year celebrates its bicentennial.

06/25/2022 at 20:18

Report card

Bahia reaches 6,135 active cases of Covid-19

The data may still change due to the instability of the Ministry of Health system.

06/25/2022 at 19:30

Serie B

Bahia loses to Novorizontino and knows its 3rd consecutive defeat at Fonte Nova

With the result, Tricolor remains in third place on the leaderboard with 25 points, five more than Sport, which is fifth and is outside the G-4.

06/25/2022 at 19:30

savior

Drugs valued at R$400,000 are seized by the police

A joint action took place in the neighborhood of Pituaçu, in Salvador, after information that the narcotics would be sold during the June festivities in the capital.

06/25/2022 at 17:05

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Nicole Bahls surprises netizens by giving energy drinks to riverside children: “Look there, drinking everything”

Entertainment Influencer traveled to Manaus and takes action on the Amazon River Per Ana Lima …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved