Banda Unha Pintada cancels shows after health problems with singer

Sao Goncalo dos Campos
Star of the soap opera Pantanal will perform at the Cidade Jardim Festival, in São Gonçalo dos Campos
The announcement came shortly after the concert by singer João Gomes, the main attraction of the night.
06/25/2022 at 22:20
ipirá
Find out who is the singer on which stage collapsed during June party in Ipirá
Accompanied by his band, Ronny Peruano bets on his irreverence on stage to attract different audiences.
06/25/2022 at 20:21
Waterfall
Cachoeira has day as the seat of Government; municipality wins Tourist Terminal
The purpose of the ceremony is to emphasize the importance of the municipality in the battles fought for the conquest of the Independence of Brazil, which began on June 25, 1822 and this year celebrates its bicentennial.
06/25/2022 at 20:18
Report card
Bahia reaches 6,135 active cases of Covid-19
The data may still change due to the instability of the Ministry of Health system.
06/25/2022 at 19:30
Serie B
Bahia loses to Novorizontino and knows its 3rd consecutive defeat at Fonte Nova
With the result, Tricolor remains in third place on the leaderboard with 25 points, five more than Sport, which is fifth and is outside the G-4.
06/25/2022 at 19:30
savior
Drugs valued at R$400,000 are seized by the police
A joint action took place in the neighborhood of Pituaçu, in Salvador, after information that the narcotics would be sold during the June festivities in the capital.
06/25/2022 at 17:05