Beyond the Illusion: After Isadora’s frustrated revenge, Joaquim will make an alliance with Iolanda: “You won’t regret it”

The boy will find the married lover he was looking for in the star.

With the thwarted revenge of Isadora (Larissa Manoela), Iolanda (Duda Brack) will end up gaining an unexpected ally in Beyond the Illusion: Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita). The fiancé of Matias’ daughter (Antonio Calloni) will find in the star the lover he was looking for to have a secret relationship after confirming his marriage to Isadora.

The villain is delighted with Iolanda and kisses the girl, married to his rival, Rafael (Rafael Vitti). In this Saturday’s chapter (25),

the girl will retort after being kissed: “But what is this? I’m married! And you’re engaged, you can’t go out kissing me like that!”, she will say, surprised by the attitude.

Admired, Joaquim praises Iolanda and remembers Úrsula’s (Bárbara Paz) advice to find a married lover. So he makes a proposal: “I can be your best ally. We can have a lot of fun together. You won’t regret it. Think carefully”, will suggest Joaquimleaving the actress reflective.

A day later, he will go to Yolanda’s house to give her a jewelry box. “Do you think you’re going to buy me a pair of earrings?” she will react. “I don’t want to buy you, Yolanda. I want to please you”, explains the boy. Isadora’s fiance will not be satisfied: he will deliver a good part of the box office of the play starring Iolanda and will kiss her again. Iolanda will give in and will accept the alliance with the villain.