Bolsonaro government wants to boost Brazil Aid card – 06/26/2022 – Panel

The new Auxílio Brasil cards will come with a chip and will be enabled for debit purchases. Following the example of what was done at the time of the Emergency Aid, the government wants to take the opportunity to encourage the banking of beneficiaries. Today, the instrument is used only for withdrawing values.

One of the priorities of President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) campaign is to expedite the exchange of cards, which still bear the Bolsa Família logo, created under the PT government.

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL), coordinator of his father’s reelection, hoped that the problem would already be solved this week. The expectation in the government, now, is that the cards begin to be delivered next week.

At Caixa Econômica Federal, responsible for issuing the cards, there are even advertising pieces ready to be broadcast.

The last Datafolha showed that the Bolsonaro administration continues with a high rejection rate among those who receive Auxílio Brasil. Almost half of the beneficiaries, 47%, disapprove of the government, 30% consider it regular and 22% approve.