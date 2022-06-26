Bolsonaro invests in the discourse of good versus evil in the March for Jesus

posted on 06/25/2022 13:34



(credit: Carlos Vieira/CB/DA Press)

At a March for Jesus event, this Saturday, in Balneário Camboriú, Santa Catarina, President Jair Bolsonaro said that in forming the ministries for his government, he “did the opposite” of what previous administrations had done in Brasília, even under pressure. The justification for such an attitude, according to him, was “loyalty” to the people.

“It’s not easy, a miracle to my survival, why not say almost a miracle an election. After, also, forming a ministry with the most varied possible pressures for Brasília to continue as it has always been over the last decades, we did the opposite. We bet because I have always owed loyalty to the people in front of me,” he declared to a crowd of approximately 50,000 participants, who cheered him with chants of “myth”.

This is the third time that Bolsonaro participates in the event that brings together a mostly evangelical audience. In this edition, however, the president faces a complaint of a corruption scheme in the Ministry of Education (MEC), which culminated in the arrest of former minister and pastor, Milton Ribeiro, whom Bolsonaro warned about the Federal Police operation.

Once again, Bolsonaro said that “it is difficult” to be at the forefront of Brazil’s management. According to him, this mission is not only material, but spiritual. “The other issues we will overcome [questões relacionadas à economia], are the spiritual questions. It is a fight of good against evil.” In his speech, the chief executive said that he “brought out of the comfort zone those who wanted to harm the country”.

“They came together, they devastated our democracy, they accuse us of what they truly are, they think they are the owners of the truth, they think they can do anything, even enslave us. I always say, for me it’s easier to be on the other side, but we can’t forget one thing, all of us here, without exception, will have a period one day and the curriculum we will present up there is everything we did down here ”, he stated.

By mixing parts of the Bible to explain the attitudes he took at the head of the government, Bolsonaro mentioned several themes that differ from the right to the left to exemplify what the battles between good and evil are like.

“In this fight for good versus evil, we know what’s on the table, one side defends abortion, the other is against it. One side defends the family, the other increasingly wants to erode its values, one side is against gender ideology, the other is in favor. One side wants its people to arm themselves, so that they move further and further away in the shadow of those who want to steal sacred freedom. I have said, armed people will never be enslaved. Sell ​​your cloaks, buy swords, it’s in the book we call Bible sacred. There, even for those who are not Christians, there are many teachings for our life,” he said.

For him, still, “each one wants its own Magna Carta” to dictate what is true in the Constitution. Bolsonaro believes that the population has suffered from the lack of freedom in the face of the pandemic and the pressure for the government to make a decision regarding restrictions. Therefore, with his opposing stance, he was able to demonstrate how politics works. “Many wanted us to make a decision, I understand that my arrival in the Executive would help Brazilians, in general, begin to understand what is political and what each of the three powers represents for us. I think that moment is practically over,” he pointed out.

Next to him was the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, the businessman, Luciano Hang, senator Esperidião Amin (PP-SC), state deputies Osmar Vicentini (PSL), Sargento Lima and Jessé Lopes (both from the PL), the mayor of the city, Fabrício José Satiro de Oliveira (PSB), the mayor of Itajaí – region close to Balneário -, Volnei Morastoni (PMDB), and the former special secretary of Aquaculture and Fisheries, Jorge Seif.