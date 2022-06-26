Bolsonaro says he has ‘200 million army’

Jair Bolsonaro spoke at the event ‘March for Jesus’ (photo: reproduction) President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) told supporters this Saturday (25/6) that he considers he has an “army approaching 200 million people”.

The declaration took place in Balnerio Cambori, in Santa Catarina, where the government official participated in the “March for Jesus” event.

This is the third time that Bolsonaro has participated in the event, which brings together a mostly evangelical public. In this issue, however, the president faces a complaint of a corruption scheme at the Ministry of Education (MEC), which culminated in the arrest of former minister and pastor, Milton Ribeiro, whom Bolsonaro warned about the Federal Police operation. The president, however, did not directly address the matter. Read more on the website: https://em.com.br / https://uai.com.br SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL! Follow the UAI Portal on social media:

Instagram – https://instagram.com/estadodeminas/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/em_com #Bolsonaro #PL #MarchaParaJesus #SantaCatarina”/>

This is the third time that Bolsonaro has participated in the event, which brings together a mostly evangelical public.

In this issue, however, the president faces a complaint of a corruption scheme at the Ministry of Education (MEC), which culminated in the arrest of former minister and pastor, Milton Ribeiro, whom Bolsonaro warned about the Federal Police operation.

The president, however, did not directly address the matter.

The president has called supporters for a campaign.

“We can’t wait to get to the 23rd and 24th and look back. We are here and ask ourselves ‘what we didn’t do to get to this difficult situation today. We are the majority. Democracy you. give the north to all of us”.

To have an army of 200 million, Bolsonaro would need the support of more than 90% of the Brazilian population.

According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the Brazilian population corresponds to around 211.8 million inhabitants.

According to the latest Datafolha poll, Bolsonaro has 28% of an electorate’s voting intentions, according to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), out of 149.8 million voters as of April 30.

Bolsonaro also cited a biblical passage in reference to his role as president of the Republic.

“You fear nothing, not even death. Except eternal death. The greatest sin that people can commit is the sin of omission. We know what awaits us. We ask God to move these people who are not the objectives of these more than 200 people. million inhabitants of our Brazil”.