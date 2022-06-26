Bolsonaro to Vice-Governor of Santa Catarina: “Go back!” – Policy

Abhishek Pratap 2 days ago News Comments Off on Bolsonaro to Vice-Governor of Santa Catarina: “Go back!” – Policy 1 Views

Bolsonaro
President gave an “enough for l” in vice-governor of Santa Catarina (photo: video playback)

“Go back, my God in Heaven.” It was with these words and a push that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) removed the vice governor of Santa Catarina, Daniela Cristina Reinehr, who is also from his party. The video that captured the moment was made by a participant, during an open event held in Balnerio Cambori, on Saturday (25), with the participation of businessman Luciano Hang.

The video reverberated on social media. On Twitter, comments spoke of “the emptying of the political act” showing photos of the beach with a public “below” what the organization expected.

An internet user published “And the vice governor of Santa Catarina taking a “STAY TO TRS” from Bolsonaro today in Balnerio Cambori? KKKKKKKKKK that’s how Bonoro treats women, no matter how bolsonarista and daughter of a nazi like this one. Detail: one of the only women platform.”

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Man Kills Diner Waiter After Order Comes With ‘Too Much Mayonnaise’ | World

A man who complained that there was too much mayonnaise in his sandwich opened fire …

Bolsonaro to Vice-Governor of Santa Catarina: “Go back!” – Policy

Abhishek Pratap 2 days ago News Comments Off on Bolsonaro to Vice-Governor of Santa Catarina: “Go back!” – Policy 0 Views

Bolsonaro
President gave an “enough for l” in vice-governor of Santa Catarina (photo: video playback)

“Go back, my God in Heaven.” It was with these words and a push that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) removed the vice governor of Santa Catarina, Daniela Cristina Reinehr, who is also from his party. The video that captured the moment was made by a participant, during an open event held in Balnerio Cambori, on Saturday (25), with the participation of businessman Luciano Hang.

The video reverberated on social media. On Twitter, comments spoke of “the emptying of the political act” showing photos of the beach with a public “below” what the organization expected.

An internet user published “And the vice governor of Santa Catarina taking a “STAY TO TRS” from Bolsonaro today in Balnerio Cambori? KKKKKKKKKK that’s how Bonoro treats women, no matter how bolsonarista and daughter of a nazi like this one. Detail: one of the only women platform.”

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Man Kills Diner Waiter After Order Comes With ‘Too Much Mayonnaise’ | World

A man who complained that there was too much mayonnaise in his sandwich opened fire …

Bolsonaro to Vice-Governor of Santa Catarina: “Go back!” – Policy

Abhishek Pratap 2 days ago News Comments Off on Bolsonaro to Vice-Governor of Santa Catarina: “Go back!” – Policy 0 Views

Bolsonaro
President gave an “enough for l” in vice-governor of Santa Catarina (photo: video playback)

“Go back, my God in Heaven.” It was with these words and a push that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) removed the vice governor of Santa Catarina, Daniela Cristina Reinehr, who is also from his party. The video that captured the moment was made by a participant, during an open event held in Balnerio Cambori, on Saturday (25), with the participation of businessman Luciano Hang.

The video reverberated on social media. On Twitter, comments spoke of “the emptying of the political act” showing photos of the beach with a public “below” what the organization expected.

An internet user published “And the vice governor of Santa Catarina taking a “STAY TO TRS” from Bolsonaro today in Balnerio Cambori? KKKKKKKKKK that’s how Bonoro treats women, no matter how bolsonarista and daughter of a nazi like this one. Detail: one of the only women platform.”

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Man Kills Diner Waiter After Order Comes With ‘Too Much Mayonnaise’ | World

A man who complained that there was too much mayonnaise in his sandwich opened fire …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved