Bolsonaro to Vice-Governor of Santa Catarina: “Go back!” – Policy

“Go back, my God in Heaven.” It was with these words and a push that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) removed the vice governor of Santa Catarina, Daniela Cristina Reinehr, who is also from his party. The video that captured the moment was made by a participant, during an open event held in Balnerio Cambori, on Saturday (25), with the participation of businessman Luciano Hang.
What about the vice governor of Santa Catarina taking a “STAY FOR TRS” from Bolsonaro today in Balnerio Cambori?
This is how Bonoro treats women, no matter how bolsonarista and daughter of a nazi like this.
Detail: one of the only women on the podium.
