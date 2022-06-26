Bolsonaro was next to the Minister of Justice when he told Milton Ribeiro he had a “hunch” about the Federal Police’s action

By calling the investigated, Jair Bolsonaro committed the crime of judicial obstruction, in yet another reason for impeachment.

support the 247

ICL

247 – The crime of judicial obstruction attributed to Jair Bolsonaro, for having alerted former minister Milton Ribeiro about an action by the Federal Police, may also involve the Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres. “President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was on a trip to the United States when, according to the former Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, he called to warn that he could be the target of searches in the investigation into the parallel cabinet of pastors at the Ministry of Education ( MEC). Bolsonaro traveled to Los Angeles to participate in the IX Summit of the Americas. He also had a meeting with US President Joe Biden. The Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, was in the Brazilian delegation. The Federal Police (PF), responsible for operation that days later came to arrest Ribeiro, integrates the portfolio. The PF keeps the minister informed of his missions daily. Torres’s official agenda mentions his participation in the event”, inform journalists Fausto Macedo, Rayssa Motta, Pepita Ortega and Julia affonso, in reportage published in the State of São Paulo.

“In an intercepted telephone conversation, the former education minister indicated that he had been warned by the president about the risk of opening searches against him”, the journalists continue.

– He (Bolsonaro) thinks they are going to carry out a search and seizure at home”, he says.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The call with the daughter is interrupted as soon as she informs that she is calling from her “normal cell phone”.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

– Oh yes? Ah, so we’ll talk later”, replies Milton Ribeiro.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

subscribe to 247 , support by pix , subscribe to TV 247 in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING