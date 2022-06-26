Bono, singer of U2, reveals to have discovered brother: ‘I’m at peace with it’ | Song

U2 frontman Bono has revealed he has a brother, the result of his father’s relationship with another woman he didn’t know existed for decades.

“I have another brother, who I love and adore, who I didn’t know I had,” he told BBC Radio 4.

The 62-year-old singer said he found out about his brother in 2000 and said he is “at peace” with it.

Bono claimed that his mother Iris, who died in 1974, was unaware that her husband had had a child with another woman.

“I knew my father had a deep friendship with this beautiful woman, who is part of the family, and they had a child. All of this was kept a secret.”

After Bono found out, he spoke to his father, Bob, before his death in 2001. “I asked him if he loved my mother and he said yes,” he recalled.

“I said ‘how can this happen?’ and he said ‘it happens’ and said he was trying to fix it. He wasn’t apologizing, he was just stating, these are the facts. And I’m at peace with that.”

‘Complicated relationship’

Asked if his mother knew, Bono replied, “No, no one did. My father was obviously going through a lot. In part, his head was somewhere else, because his heart was somewhere else.”

The singer also has an older brother named Norman.

Bono, who plans to release an autobiography later this year, rose to fame in the early 1980s and became one of the biggest rock stars on the planet.

The band’s hits include Vertigo, Beautiful Day, One, With Or Without You and I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.

He wrote many of the group’s most successful songs, as well as becoming known as a human rights activist.

In the interview, Bono also spoke about his mother’s death from a brain aneurysm when he was 14 years old, and how her death had a huge impact on his family.

"It might be cheap psychology, but I immediately found another family – I created U2, I found Ali [Hewson], it all happened very quickly," he said.

Bono described his relationship with his father as “complicated”, adding, “I’m sure it was difficult for me to deal with. And he was dealing with a lot.”