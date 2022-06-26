Botafogo x Fluminense: Probable lineups, referees, embezzlement and more

After winning again in the Brasileirão (against Avaí) and out in front of Cruzeiro in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, Fluminense has a classic day this Sunday. At 16:00, he faces Botafogo, in Engenhão, for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship. Momentarily in eighth place after the games on Saturday, Tricolor will return to sixth place in case of victory.

To overcome his rival, coach Fernando Diniz, unless something unexpected happens at the last minute, will have to repeat the team from the last two matches. The midfielder Nonato, who came to worry after suffering a strong blow against Cruzeiro, is ready to go to the field. The game will be the last of striker Luiz Henrique for Fluminense. From next month, he will be a player for Betis, from Spain.

Confident in a victory for Fluzão? see in betfair best match odds

Botafogo, in turn, is full of embezzlement. Suspended, coach Luís Castro will be replaced on the sidelines by Vítor Severino. Also out, also for suspension, are midfielders Patrick de Paula and Kayque, midfielder Lucas Piazon and defender Philipe Sampaio.

See the history of the duel between Fluminense and Botafogo in wikiflu

Check out all the match information:

BOTAFOGO X FLUMINENSE

Stadium: Engenhão, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date/time: 06/26/2022, at 16:00 (Brasília time)

Arbitration: Anderson Daronco (Fifa-RS), assisted by Rafael da Silva Alves (Fifa-RS) and Michael Stanislau (RS)

Streaming: Rede Globo (for RJ) and Premiere (for all of Brazil)

Botafogo: Gatito Fernández, Kanu, Joel Carli (Klaus) and Víctor Cuesta; Saravia, Tchê Tchê, Breno, Rikelmi and Hugo; Vinícius Lopes and Erison (Matheus Nascimento). Coach: Vitor Severino.

Embezzlement: Patrick de Paula, Kayque, Lucas Piazon, Philipe Sampaio and Luís Castro, suspended; Carlinhos, Gustavo Sauer and Rafael, injured.

Hanging: Carli, Chay, Erison, Hugo, Philipe Sampaio and Vinícius Lopes.

Fluminense: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Nonato and Goose; Luiz Henrique, Jhon Arias and Germán Cano.

Embezzlement: Luan Freitas, injured; Alan, not yet settled.

Hanging: David Braz, Nonato, Yago, Manoel and John Kennedy.