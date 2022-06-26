Botafogo x Fluminense: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch the Brasileirão match

It’s a classic weekend in Rio de Janeiro. Botafogo and Fluminense face each other at 16:00 this Sunday at the Nilton Santos Stadium, in a game valid for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The game has full interest in the fight for the G6. Both teams are tied with 18 points. By having an advantage in goal difference, Tricolor occupies the 6th place, while Alvinegro is one position behind.

+ SEE THE BRAZILIAN TABLE

Botafogo arrives with problems for the classic. Between suspended and possible injured, coach Luís Castro – who will not be able to stay on the edge of the lawn because he is also suspended – can reach 16 absences for the classic.

On the side of Fluminense, the match will mark the farewell of Luiz Henrique, who is on his way to Real Betis-ESP. About the team, Nonato, who suffered a tough challenge against Cruzeiro, but does not worry and must be available to Fernando Diniz.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO X FLUMINENSE

Place: Nilton Santos Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date and Time: 06/26/2022, at 4 pm

Referee: Anderson Daronco (FIFA – RS)

auxiliaries: Rafael da Silva Alves (FIFA – RS) and Michael Stanislau (RS)

VAR: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (MG)

where to watch: Globo, Premiere and real-time on LANCE!

BOTAFOGO (Coach: Vítor Severino)

Catito Fernandez; Kanu, Joel Carli (Klaus), Cuesta; Saravia, Tchê Tchê, Luís Oyama (Breno), Hugo; Chay (Rikelmi), Matheus Nascimento (Erison), Vinícius Lopes.

embezzlement: Rafael, Carlinhos, Gustavo Sauer, Victor Sá, Diego Gonçalves, Barreto and Lucas Fernandes (injured); Patrick de Paula, Kayque, Luís Castro and Philipe Sampaio (suspended);

hanging: Joel Carli, Philipe Sampaio, Chay, Erison, Vinícius Lopes and Hugo;

suspended: Patrick de Paula, Kayque, Luís Castro and Philipe Sampaio.

FLUMINENSE (Coach: Fernando Diniz)

Fabio; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel, Caio Paulista; André, Nonato (Wellington), PH Ganso; Luiz Henrique, Jhon Arias, Germán Cano.

embezzlement: Cris Silva (knee sprain), Luan Freitas (knee surgery) and Marcos Felipe (conjunctivitis)

hanging: Nonato, Fernando Diniz (technician), Manoel, John Kennedy, Yago Felipe and David Braz

suspended:-