Bought a used car? So change these 5 parts of your vehicle

Autonomy, consumption, performance, embedded technology… These are some of the criteria used when buying a car, whether new or used.

However, the buyer who wants a new one should redouble his attention at the time of purchase. After all, to get rid of a car bomb and poorly maintained it is essential, before closing a deal, to know the service history and to know what conditions the vehicle was subjected to.

As much as you trust the seller and believe in good used car maintenance, there are some items you should change as soon as you get your hands on the vehicle. After all, an eventual problem in any part can put your health at risk and cause much greater damage to your pocket. So don’t save a toothpick and see as an investment the exchange of these 5 items in a used car.

1 – Toothed belt

A timing belt failure can damage many engine components (Photo: Shutterstock)

The timing belt is usually made of nylon and rubber and is responsible for timing some of the important components of the engine. Therefore, it is already imagined that if it fails with the car in operation, the damage can be great. And it really is.

Its function is to synchronize the opening and closing of the valves with the up and down of the pistons. So, if it gives a problem while you are running your vehicle, the valves stop and stop admitting air and fuel and eliminating combustion gases. With this, the pistons start to collide with the valves open and soon the engine stops working.

Depending on the speed at which this breakage occurs, the engine must be taken to the mechanic so that he can change the valves and perform the head overhaul. In some circumstances the pistons and connecting rods will need to be replaced as well.

The price of a timing belt is around R$80, depending on the model. The exchange can be a little more expensive if necessary to make a simultaneous exchange with the tensioner.

Boris explains that in cases of engines with high mileage, or where the maintenance history is not known, a matched replacement is recommended.

2 – Brake pad

In addition to saving your pocket, replacing the brake pad preventively can save your life (Photo: Bosch | Disclosure)

Keeping your brake pads in good condition is directly linked to your driving safety. Its maintenance is considered simple and cheap. In addition, it prevents premature wear of more expensive components such as the brake disc.

In addition to saving your pocket, replacing this component can save your life and that of others. After all, they are essential for the proper functioning of the car’s brake system and, in case of failure, who knows what can happen…

Some cars have a warning light on the dashboard that lights up when the pad is nearing its end. But it’s good to remember that most cars don’t have it. If this is the case with the used car you bought, there are some signs that indicate wear on the pad, such as high-pitched noises, loss of braking efficiency and excessive dust on the wheels.

But don’t wait for these signs to appear and change the part as soon as you have the vehicle in hand.

3 – Air, fuel and oil filters

The air filter must be changed every 10,000 km.

Filters work to prevent vehicle parts from being damaged by residue or dirt, especially when it comes to the engine.

Air filter

It is responsible for stopping the impurities sucked in by the engine so that only clean air reaches the combustion chamber. This prevents premature wear of engine parts such as pistons and connecting rods.

In addition, if the change is not made within the stipulated period (10 thousand km) the accumulation of dirt makes the propeller work harder to pull the air and this has three consequences. Impurities will reach the engine, consumption will be higher and the vehicle may lose performance in speed recovery.

Fuel filter

This component works by eliminating alcohol or gasoline impurities before the fuel burns and prevents dirt from reaching the fuel pump or injection nozzle.

When not replaced at the end of its useful life, it compromises the fuel pump and leaves the injection system dirty. This generates failures and affects the performance of your car.

Oil filter

Responsible for eliminating impurities generated by the friction of engine parts and combustion, manufacturers recommend changing the oil filter between 10 thousand km and 15 thousand km, but who knows when it was changed in your used car, right?

Therefore, their replacement is important to avoid damage to the pistons, rings, cylinders and, in extreme cases, to blow the engine.

4 – Brake fluid, oil and coolant

Consult the manual to find out the viscosity of your car’s engine oil (Photo: Shutterstock)

Brake Fluid

This liquid has a shelf life that is not conditioned by the mileage travelled, but by date: 2 years. Brake fluid is hygroscopic, that is, it absorbs the moisture present in the air and therefore ends up forming small droplets of water in it.

The brake works at high temperatures that go beyond the boiling point of water (100 °C). The brake fluid was made to resist this high temperature, generated by the friction of the disc with the pads.

The older the liquid, the more moisture it absorbs and, consequently, the greater the formation of droplets in it, which cause the system to lose its efficiency and the brakes end up overheating.

Lubricant

The main function of this liquid is to lubricate the engine parts so that it works with better friction and more fluidity, helping to preserve the life of the components.

But, in addition, it helps in cooling – since the circulation of the liquid prevents friction and, consequently, overheating – and also in cleaning the propulsion.

For these reasons, its replacement is essential, as it loses its viscosity and begins to stop performing its functions properly. The ‘old’ oil allows greater friction between the parts, increases engine wear, and may even form sludge.

Ideally, this change should be made between 5,000 km and 10,000 km – which may vary according to the mileage or daily use of the vehicle – or every 12 months.

Before making the change, remember that each vehicle uses a different oil specificity. Therefore, the used car you just bought may have a different specification than what you are used to. To find out which one will suit you, consult the owner’s manual.

coolant

Also known as radiator fluid, it is responsible for maintaining an ideal temperature for the engine to work efficiently. composed of water demineralized and additive (ethylene glycol)the mixture reduces the possibility of the liquid boiling, increasing the required boiling temperature and also reduces the freezing point of the fluid allowing good operation at low temperature.

Coolant replacement may vary by vehicle manufacturer. Some indicate the first replacement when reaching 30 thousand km or a year. Others say that the exchange should be carried out at 120 thousand km or 5 years. Therefore, when buying a used car, make sure that the manual is also present, as it will tell you the correct time.

In modern vehicles, which have electronic injection, the reservoir must be filled with demineralized water and an additive called ethylene glycol water. This additive does not allow the liquid to boil and prevents the corrosive process, which can damage some metal components in the engine.

5 – Spark plugs

Spark plug problem can increase your car’s fuel consumption (Photo: Shutterstock)

The spark plugs are simple and discreet, going unnoticed by drivers who sometimes forget to change them. It is responsible for generating the spark that causes the explosion of the air/fuel mixture, the consequent movement of the piston and the operation of the engine.

Among the problems of a worn spark plug are difficulty starting, loss of performance, increased fuel consumption, the car can “die” without any explanation when it is idling, and the car begins to “choke”. ”

The recommendation is generally that they be changed every 50,000 km or 60,000 km, but they should be checked every 10,000 km. That’s why it’s important to refer back to the manual to find out about the replacement interval and component specifications.

This specification is even one more reason for you to change it if you have just bought a used car. If a spark plug is used outside the recommendations, some engine components can be damaged, which will increase your damage even more.

To also stay connected when buying a used car

shock absorbers

In addition to comfort, shock absorbers are a safety device (Photo: Shutterstock)

There is no predetermined deadline to change the shock absorbers, as this varies according to the conditions in which the vehicle is subjected on a daily basis. So, the lifespan of this part is quite variable.

As you possibly don’t know what conditions the used car faced before reaching your hand, it’s important to pay attention to some signs.

Did the car rock too much when going over a speed bump, lack stability in corners, or even that relatively small hole seemed to do more damage to your vehicle? These are some of the signs that the component no longer works as it should.

Another headache is that with shock absorbers failing, the tires can also wear unevenly. This, in addition to increasing expenses – because you will need to change the set of tires – can put your life at risk.

Drums

Car batteries are prone to breakdown on colder days (photo: Shutterstock)

You may even find a used car in perfect condition and properly maintained, but the owner has never changed the car’s battery.

It won’t put your life at risk, as is the case with other components on this list, and you probably won’t realize that it’s nearing the end of its useful life. But when you least expect it, it will let you down, especially on the coldest days.

So, preventing yourself by shelling out between R$ 300 and R$ 400 to buy a quality battery and not keep it in your hand is an investment that can be very worthwhile.