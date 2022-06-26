Bradesco Awarded Consortium will give away R$ 200 thousand

Bradesco launched the promotion Award-winning Consortium. Those who hire the service compete for R$ 200 thousand in cash. It is valid for individuals and legal entities and it is not even necessary to have a bank account. For each contracted quota, the person receives a lucky number.

The draw will be on September 17, by the Federal Lottery. Lucky numbers will be sent by SMS from the 11th of August. It is essential that participants keep the data updated on the Consortium Channel.

Award-winning Consortium

On Bradesco’s website, customers can find the entire form for the Awarded Consortium. In addition, there is the possibility of simulating the values ​​before hiring.

They are consortia for cars, real estate, trucks and tractors or motorcycles. Hiring is done online or at any Bradesco branch.

Hiring through the Consortium Awarded campaign should be done between June 20th and August 10th. Participation in the promotion is automatic. In other words, there is no need to register. Just hire the consortium within the promotion period, with no minimum value.

The winner will be notified within 10 days of the draw, according to the regulation, and the disclosure will be through the Bradesco website. The campaign celebrates 60 years of the consortium system in Brazil.

The contracting of consortia is released for those who are over 18 years old. If the consortium contractor is drawn, the installments must be up to date. In addition, those who canceled the consortium are not entitled to the prize, if drawn.

The year 2022 is favorable for contracting consortia. The main reason is the rise in the Selic rate and the increase in interest rates. On the other hand, the adjustment of the consortium’s monthly fee is made once a year and follows inflation.