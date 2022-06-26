Brands present new motorcycles at the Interlagos Festival; see the releases – 06/25/2022

The biggest event in the motorcycle segment this year, the Interlagos Festival 2022, in addition to providing experiences to visitors, has become a platform for the main brands to present their releases to the public. The event takes place until Sunday (26/6), at the São Paulo circuit.

On Thursday (23/6), the first day of the event reserved for the press and guests, the Festival functioned as a real motorcycle show. There was a series of press conferences for journalists, with the difference that those qualified – and with adequate safety equipment – were able to take a few laps around the Interlagos track with some of the novelties presented.

Although not a test, or an evaluation, the innovative format allows press professionals and opinion leaders to have their first contact with new bikes, which should hit stores soon.

I took the opportunity to drive, for the first time, some models that recently landed in Brazil, such as the new Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 and the new Triumph Tiger Sport 660.

In addition to the KTM 1290 Super ADV S, which we anticipated yesterday, check out the main releases presented at the Interlagos Festival 2022.

Honda X-ADV 2023

Honda showed, for the first time, the new generation of the X-ADV. The adventurous scooter had its design updated, in addition to gaining more power from its 750 cc two-cylinder engine and more on-board technology.

Journalists and influencers had the opportunity to take two laps around the track with news, such as the Honda X-ADV Image: Mario Villaescusa/Disclosure

Visually, the new X-ADV became more modern: it gained sharper lines and the fairings were redesigned. The optical assembly has been remodeled and features dual LED headlights with daytime running lights (DRL). The windshield and riding position have also been revised

Like the NC 750X, with which it shares the 745 cm³ two-cylinder engine, the 2022 X-ADV has become more powerful: it now offers 58.6 hp at 6,750 rpm. However, unlike the crossover, the scooter only has the option of the DCT dual-clutch transmission, which makes automated changes.

The set also features electronic throttle, which allowed the introduction of four riding modes, which change the engine’s power delivery, the effect of engine braking, and the level of traction control intervention. The modes also change the shifting of the six-speed dual-clutch transmission.

To complete the technological package, the X-ADV 2023 received a new 5-inch TFT panel, which allows Bluetooth connection with smartphones and the activation of voice commands through the Honda RoadSync system.

The new Honda X-ADV arrives in gray and red, with a suggested public price of R$ 87,627.

BMW R 1250 RT

BMW showed the new generation of the touring R 1250 RT which, in addition to a face-lift in appearance, is the first motorcycle of the German brand equipped with the most complete version of the driver assistance system, developed in partnership with Bosch.

Gabriela Cicone, Marketing Manager, Marcio Cesena, Sales Manager, and João Veloso, BMW Communications Director, show the BMW R 1250RT Image: Disclosure

The same used in the Ducati Multistrada V4S, with adaptive speed control (ACC) and the blind spot detection system (BSD). Another safety item of the model is the directional headlights, which light up following the inclination of the motorcycle.

Attention is drawn to the huge multimedia center, with a TFT color screen over 10 inches – the largest to equip a motorcycle and which even asks for a protective film, like smartphones. Bigger than some tablets, the panel obviously has a connectivity system and presents the navigator, almost like in a car.

The AR 1250 RT uses the same engine as its sister GS, with two opposed cylinders, 1,254 cm³ of capacity, liquid cooling and variable valve timing, capable of producing 136 hp of maximum power.

Packed with technology, the touring, more comfortable and sporty than a bigtrail, is an option for those who will only ride on asphalt. But its price, of R$ 203,900, does not encourage consumers to switch from GS to RT.

Kawasaki Versys 650

Kawasaki showed three unpublished models, until then, in Brazil during the Duas Rodas Festival 2022 Image: Mario Villaescusa/Disclosure

The renewed Versys 650 finally arrives in Brazil. In addition to the new generation of the twin-cylinder crossover, Kawasaki presented the Z 900RS R Edition (R$ 68,640), which brings special paint and other exclusive items, and an edition of the Z 900 commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Z family (R$ 63,640). , the Japanese brand’s line of naked motorcycles, with red paint and graphics that refer to the 1981 Z 1100 GP.

The Versys 650 had its look updated, becoming more similar to the four-cylinder, 1,000 cc version. The new crossover has a suggested price of R$50,640, but the Tourer version costs R$57,140 and comes with bags and other accessories.

Kawasaki Z 900 50th Anniversary Edition has all red paint, including the wheels, which refers to a legendary model from 1981 Image: Mario Villaescusa/Disclosure

The brand also revealed the prices of the classic Z 650 RS, which will cost BRL 47,530, and also the Z 900 R Edition, which will cost BRL 63,640.

Triumph Tiger Sport 660

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has a comfortable riding position and sporty handling; crossover arrives for R$ 55,990 Image: Personal archive

The English brand showed another model of its new mid-cylinder range, the Tiger Sport 660, the second model of the English brand built on the 660 cm³ platform, which also gave rise to the naked Trident, already on sale in the country for R$ 47,490. Both share the same engine, frame and wheels, but have different proposals.

Although it uses 17-inch wheels, like the naked one, the Tiger Sport 660 has longer-travel suspensions. The inverted telescopic fork at the front and the monoshock at the rear have 150 mm of travel.

I was able to accelerate on the track with the crossover and despite the upright riding of trails, the Tiger Sport has a sporty chassis, with 17-inch wheels, and goes well in the curves.

The engine offers a good 81 horsepower and grows in an exciting way. Features that make the model a good option for those who want a versatile motorcycle: agile for daily use, but also with good performance and comfort for traveling.

Triumph’s new sports adventurer arrives on the national market in two color options for the suggested price of R$55,990 for the blue color and R$56,490 for the red color.