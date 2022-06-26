Brazil generates more jobs, but starting salary is lower

After the worst moment of the covid-19 pandemic, the Brazilian economy has been generating more formal jobs (with a formal contract). There was a growth of 8.5% compared to January 2020 (before the pandemic). But starting salaries are lower. Data from Caged (General Registry of Employed and Unemployed), from the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, show that the average salary of workers hired in April this year is 9.34% lower than the value verified in January 2020, already considering the adjustments by the inflation.

This year’s hiring salaries are also down from a year ago, when the health crisis was most intense. For economists heard by the UOLthe numbers reflect this perception that the country is generating more jobs, but with lower salaries.

“Caged shows that there is a reduction in unemployment, but with lower wages”, says economist William Baghdassarian, finance professor at Ibmec in Brasília. “After so much time of crisis, unemployment, people are accepting jobs with lower wages.”

According to Caged data, after the sharp drop in formal employment caused by the pandemic in the first half of 2020, the stock of formal jobs started to rise.

In April 2022, the total number of formal vacancies in Brazil was already at 41,448,948, an increase of 8.5% compared to January 2020.

While more people are currently employed, wages are lower than they were before the pandemic.

In January 2020, the average hiring salary was BRL 1,735.87. If updated for inflation until April of this year, this value would be equivalent to R$ 2,102.97. According to Caged, the hiring salary in April this year was R$ 1,906.54. That is, considering inflation, today’s salary is lower than at the beginning of 2020.

In the charts below, see the stock of formal jobs and the average hiring salaries, updated by inflation until April 2022.

The inflationary update was based on the INPC (National Consumer Price Index), an indicator measured by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) that serves as a parameter for salary negotiations for various professional categories.

Lower wages in 2022

Data from Caged indicates that hiring salaries in the first four months of this year were also lower than those recorded in early 2021.

The average salary for hiring in April 2021, for example, already adjusted for inflation, was BRL 2,086.82. The amount is higher than the BRL 1,906.54 paid, on average, to those who were hired in April this year.

The fall in unemployment was largely due to the wage reduction. It is not surprising that in Brazil we have a great impoverishment process, with people becoming food insecure.

William Baghdassarian, professor at Ibmec

For professor Marcelo Manzano, from Unicamp’s Institute of Economics (State University of Campinas), employment is indeed growing in Brazil, but wages are lower.

“In recent months, we have seen the recovery of employment, which is a result of the resumption of the post-pandemic economy”, explains Manzano.

Services-related activities, which have been greatly affected by the pandemic, are recovering. But there are many people working in informal activities, on their own. Under these conditions, it is very difficult to recover wages. Workers are accepting to work for very low wages, depending on their social status. With surplus labor, wages do not recover.

Marcelo Manzano, professor at Unicamp

labor reform

Manzano points to a second factor preventing wages from recovering: the labor reform carried out during the Michel Temer government, which made relations between employers and employees more flexible.

According to him, the reform restricted the work of unions and facilitated the dismissal of employees by companies. “The approval of a contractual termination no longer passes through unions. So, companies fire an employee and hire another. Before, the union had to supervise this”, he says.

The professor also cites the greater difficulty of workers accessing the Labor Court. “Today, when filing a lawsuit, if the worker loses, he pays the costs of the process. This sends a message to the employer class that it is possible not to comply with absolute clarity with the payments due. “, opines.

Baghdassarian, from Ibmec, has a different assessment. “The labor reform was good. It didn’t take away so many rights and made it possible for greater employability”, he says.

But when will wages improve?

The economists heard by the UOL stated that the recovery of wages depends on economic growth. They recalled that, in recent years, Brazil has been showing increasingly lower results for GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

IBGE data show that, from 2007 to 2010 (according to Lula’s administration), Brazilian GDP grew at an annual average of 4.61%. From 2011 to 2014 (first Dilma administration), the average annual growth was 2.34%.

In the period from 2015 to 2018, which includes the second Dilma government and the Temer government, GDP recorded an average annual retraction of 0.96%. From 2019 to 2021 (the first three years of the Bolsonaro government), the annual average of GDP was 0.57%.

“Brazil has had great difficulty growing since 2015. In 2015 and 2016, in the midst of the crisis, GDP fell by around 7%. It’s like taking Minas Gerais off the map”, compares Baghdassarian, from Ibmec.

“If the country does not grow, it is difficult to have more income. To generate employment, it is necessary to generate companies, economic growth. Our situation is much more linked to the difficulty of returning to growth than to labor reform.”

For economist Antonio Corrêa de Lacerda, professor at PUC-SP (Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo) and president of Cofecon (Federal Economic Council), wage recovery depends on the government’s stimulus to economic growth. “Economic growth is the engine of job and income generation”, he defends.

This is also the view of Manzano, from Unicamp. “The State has to reintroduce industrialization in the country”, he defends. “There was a fraying of the economic fabric. You can’t heal the holes just by the private sector.”

Government

O UOL opened space for the Ministry of Labor and Welfare to position itself on the generation of formal jobs and salaries in the country. The ministry did not comment.