Brazil has 17 cases of monkeypox – 26/06/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

The total number of confirmed cases of monkeypox in Brazil reached 17 records, according to information from the Ministry of Health. The ministry confirmed on Friday (24) three new cases, two in Rio de Janeiro and one in São Paulo.

Most confirmed cases are from São Paulo, with 11 records. There are two others in Rio Grande do Sul and four in Rio de Janeiro. Another ten cases are still under investigation.

In São Paulo, the new case confirmed on Friday is imported from a person with a travel record. But the state already has three autochthonous cases, which means that there was local transmission of the disease. Rio de Janeiro also recorded two cases of local contagion.

Monkeypox is spread through close contact. Infection can be via the respiratory tract, but prolonged close face-to-face contact is required.

The first case of monkeypox was recorded in Brazil on June 8, in São Paulo, in a 41-year-old man who traveled to Spain and Portugal.

On Thursday (23), the Ministry of Health and the São Paulo Health Department confirmed three positive cases in São Paulo. There are three men aged between 24 and 37 and residents of the capital.

46 suspected cases have already been ruled out in Brazil. As of June 24, 2022, 3,685 cases of the disease have been confirmed in 45 countries. Confirmed cases are mainly distributed in Europe, which concentrates the largest number of notifications.

Experts say that the chances of monkeypox becoming a pandemic are slim because of the low transmission capacity of the virus. However, they say it is important to remain vigilant, with effective screening and diagnosis methods.

The WHO (World Health Organization) called this Thursday (23) for vigilance and transparency in the face of the outbreak.