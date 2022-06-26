Brazil has the highest moving average of deaths in almost 3 months

The moving average of deaths from covid-19 reached 194 deaths today (25), the worst level since April 4th. Since yesterday, 136 new deaths have been recorded. The data are from the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part.

The index has changed 21% compared to 14 days ago. If the value is above 15%, as today, it indicates an uptrend; below -15% means decline, and between 15% and -15% means stability. The moving average, calculated from the average of deaths – or cases – over the last seven days, is considered by experts to be the most reliable way to measure the advance or retreat of the pandemic.

Two regions follow the national scenario of high moving average of deaths: Midwest (79%) and Northeast (63%). The North (-17%) is the only one to show a drop, while the Southeast (15%) and South (10%) are stable.

This Saturday (25) Amapá, Amazonas, Bahia, Mato Grosso do Sul, Piauí and Sergipe did not register deaths. Another eight federation units did not update their data: Acre, Distrito Federal, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Rondônia, Roraima and Tocantins.

The country has 670,418 deaths and 32,058,898 cases of the disease.

Since yesterday, 28,169 new known cases of covid-19 have been recorded. The moving average of positive tests is 52,556; the index changed 15% in relation to 14 days ago and points to stability.

Three regions of the country register an increase in the moving average of cases: Midwest (29%), Northeast (98%) and North (209%). Another two point to stability: Southeast (4%) and South (-4%).

See the situation of the moving average of deaths by state and in the DF:

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: high (50%)

Minas Gerais: did not update the data today

Rio de Janeiro: Did not update data today

São Paulo: stability (4%)

North region

Acre: did not update data today

Amazon: stability (0%)

Amapá: stability (0%)

Rondônia: did not update the data today

Roraima: did not update the data today

Tocantins: did not update data today

Northeast Region

Alagoas: stability (0%)

Ceará: stability (-7%)

Maranhão: did not update the data today

Pernambuco: stability (9%)

Rio Grande do Norte: high (171%)

Midwest region

Federal District: did not update the data today

Mato Grosso do Sul: high (17%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: fall (-22%)

Santa Catarina: high (30%)

government data

The Ministry of Health reported 140 new deaths in the last 24 hours, totaling 670,369 deaths in the country.

According to the data from the folder, there were 38,793 new confirmed cases of covid-19 between yesterday and today, bringing the total number of infected to 32,061,959.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, media outlets UOLO Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health departments of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of data and its accuracy.