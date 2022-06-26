Brazil records 136 deaths from Covid this Saturday; trend is up | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Saturday (25) 136 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourssurpassing the mark of 670 thousand victims and totaling 670,418 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 194 the highest recorded since April 4. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was 21% indicating uptrend .

The moving average of cases arrived at 52,556 thousand, the highest recorded since March 1.

Total deaths: 670,418

670,418 Death record in 24 hours: 136

136 Average deaths in the last 7 days: 194 (14-day variation: +21%)

194 (14-day variation: +21%) Total known confirmed cases: 32,058,898

32,058,898 Record of known confirmed cases within 24 hours: 28,169

28,169 Average new cases in the last 7 days: 52,556 (14-day variation: +15%)

Amapá, Amazonas, Bahia, Mato Grosso do Sul, Piauí, Rio Grande do Norte and Sergipe had no record of deaths in the last 24 hours. The states of Acre, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Rondônia, Roraima and Tocantins, in addition to the Federal District, did not release data updates this Saturday.

In total, the country registered 28,169 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 32,058,898 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 52,556+21% change from two weeks ago. It is the highest moving average recorded since March 1 (when it was at 65,370).

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

Death curve in the states

On the rise (14 states and the Federal District): PR, SC, ES, MG, RJ, DF, GO, MS, MT, RO, BA, MA, PB, PI and RN

PR, SC, ES, MG, RJ, DF, GO, MS, MT, RO, BA, MA, PB, PI and RN In stability (8 states): SP, AC, AM, RR, TO, AL, CE, PE

SP, AC, AM, RR, TO, AL, CE, PE Falling (4 states): RS, AP, PA and SE

RS, AP, PA and SE They did not disclose new data (7 states and the DF): AC, DF, MA, MG, RJ, RO, RR and TO

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).