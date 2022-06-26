“Brazil today stinks of Bolsonaro”, says Hildegard Angel

“If it was the smell of manure, it would be good. But no. It’s really the smell of shit, from this family that looks like that”, said the journalist in a long outburst on TV 247 edit

247 – Renowned journalist Hildegard Angel made a long outburst this Sunday (26) on Bom Dia 247, on TV 247, raging against the normalization of the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government.

Based on the corruption scandal at the MEC, which, according to investigations by the Federal Police, consisted of a bribery scheme commanded by former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro in exchange for the release of funds from the portfolio, the journalist drew attention to the robbery “the open sky” that takes place under Bolsonaro’s nose.

Speaking of nose, the journalist declared that Brazil currently stinks of Bolsonaro, the “shit”. “The odor of Brazil is fetid. It’s not the smell of excrement, it’s the smell of Bolsonaro, which is much worse. It’s the smell of this family. And they were anointed to heaven, to paradise, by Fiesp, with leniency from the STF, by the Judiciary, by the big banks, by the financial market, by ‘good’ families, by evangelicals and, above all, by Catholics. What is this? . What is this? Let’s open our eyes. We can’t passively face the scandal that exploded, it’s there. Even Milton Ribeiro’s wife received R$ 50 thousand. What’s this story? Let’s keep thinking that now we’ve fallen into routine of Bolsonaro’s absurdities?”

“This is an open-air robbery, that highland sky, that endless blue sky. It stinks. It’s tightening our throats. We are that banana republic that was the Trujilo republic in the 40’s, 50’s. there in terms of morals, because now the theft is wide open. And you see that Moro, the champion of Brazilian justice, has allied himself with these people, fifth-class people who settled in the Planalto Palace collecting mansions while they deactivate Minha Casa, Minha Vida. What hate they have for the poor! What hate! Who serves your coffee at the Palace? It’s poor! Who drives your official car? It’s poor! And Michelle’s family [Bolsonaro]? very poor. He has no regard for the origin of his wife. What people is this? What detestable people are these? Disgusting! What a repudiation! What repugnance! Can’t breathe. If it was the smell of manure, it would be good, because manure, of horses, of cattle, has an interesting smell, it invigorates affective, pleasant memories, of the field, of the farm. But not. It really smells like shit, from this family that looks like that. After the death of Bruno and Dom and after the murder of the indigenous people, filmed there in Mato Grosso do Sul, if this doesn’t explode now, we will all die. If we don’t die physically, we will die physically, ethically, our dignity. We cannot allow them to steal children’s lunches, books, school booklets, school plaster. What is this, people? Let’s wake up. UFRJ will close in September because there will be no money. The SUS is totally depreciated because they want to privatize, they want to hand over our equipment, our hospitals to the networks of large hospitals. What is it? We have to react. This is not entertainment! We don’t do entertainment journalism. That’s my anger,” Hildegard concluded.

