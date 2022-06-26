Brazilian giant closes the hiring of Pedrinho, says Nicola

A Corinthians child, the still young Pedrinho, 24 years old, is back in Brazilian football. Without playing for a long time, due to the recent conflicts between Ukraine and Russia, the player returns to Brazil two years after leaving Timão.

According to information from journalist Jorge Nicola, Pedrinho is the newest reinforcement of the Atlético MG for the season. The player will be announced soon by the current Brazilian champion and arrives with starter status to further strengthen Turco’s team. If the deal really goes through, Pedrinho will be Galo’s fourth reinforcement in 2022.

Pedrinho’s rights will remain with Shakhtar, but the contract will be suspended for 12 months. That is, Galo will not pay a single penny to the European club to count on Pedrinho, only the striker’s salary will be conducted by the Minas Gerais club: around R$ 850 thousand monthly.

Also according to the journalist, Pedrinho refused the possibility of joining Lille, from France, to play with the colors of Galo. Turco and Arana were some of the people who personally called the Brazilian player to settle the score.

Pedrinho

In his career, Pedrinho is the creation of Timão and his first club, in Europe, was Benfica. After the Portuguese club, he joined Shakhtar and, months later, returns to Brazil, this time to play for Galo.