British journalist murdered in the Amazon veiled in Niteri – International

British journalist Dom Phillips, murdered while working in the Amazon, was watched over this Sunday (26) by family and friends in Brazil, a country “he loved”.

“Today Dom will be cremated in the country he loved, his chosen home, Brazil,” said Phillips’ widow, Brazilian Alessandra Sampaio, crying after a ceremony reserved for friends and family at Parque da Colina cemetery in Niteri, near Rio de Janeiro. January

Phillips, 57, was shot dead on June 5 along with indigenist Bruno Pereira, 41, as they returned from an expedition in Vale do Javari, a remote part of the Amazon rainforest considered dangerous by the presence of drug, fishing and mining traffickers. of illegal gold.

Sampaio thanked the indigenous people who helped with the searches, the press and “all the people who showed solidarity with Dom, Bruno” and their families.

“We will remain attentive to all developments in the investigations, demanding justice,” he said.

“We renew our struggle so that our pain and that of Bruno Pereira’s family will not be repeated, as well as that of the families of other journalists and environmental defenders, who are still at risk”, concluded Sampaio, hugging his family members and Phillips’s, dressed in black.

Pereira’s funeral was held last Friday in his home state of Pernambuco, surrounded by moving indigenous rituals. These peoples considered him a “brother” for his work in defense of their territories.

– In love with the Amazon –

Phillips lived in Brazil for 15 years. In addition to being a regular contributor to The Guardian, he has worked for The New York Times, The Washington Post and the Financial Times.

Passionate about the Amazon, on which he has written dozens of articles, Phillips was in the Vale do Javari region, guided by Pereira, to work on a book on environmental conservation and local development, with support from the Alicia Patterson Foundation, in the United States.

Pereira, who worked for many years at Funai, was in the service of local indigenous organizations, working on a project to help them denounce invasions of their land by illegal loggers, miners and hunters.

For this work, Pereira received death threats.

Three suspects were arrested in the crime, including a fisherman who confessed to burying the bodies and taking investigators to the scene, more than 10 days after Phillips and Pereira were last seen aboard a speedboat.

The remains were identified and handed over to the families last Thursday.

That same day, the Civil Police of So Paulo announced the arrest of a fourth suspect who presented himself to the authorities claiming to have participated in the crime. But the Federal Police, which is leading the investigation, said he was released because his version of what happened was “unbelievable and disconnected” from what had been investigated so far.