Bruno from KLB shows his baby eating fruit for the 1st time and delights

KLB’s Bruno and his wife show the beginning of their baby’s food introduction

There are first-time moms and dads living new experiences with the heir! The singer Bruno from KLB and his wife Maria Luiza Scornavacca did not hide their excitement at starting to introduce baby Ravi to food. The little one was born on January 12 of that year. He is currently five months old, about to complete his first semester of life.

O Bruno from KLB and your loved one are thrilling with every new development of your child. Maria Luiza revealed that she was very excited to introduce Ravi to her first food. The digital influencer said that she and her husband were so anxious that they set up the highchair for the baby the night before.

The entire process was recorded by Mom and Dad. The influencer and the musician even revealed that they consulted a team specializing in nutrition to receive guidance on how to encourage feeding for the baby. The food introduction begins, as usual, with fruits. According to Malu, the food introduction was supposed to start in the morning, but it ended up being at lunchtime. “Here the schedule is a bit messy,” she said.

Mom recorded everything and said: “And the fruit chosen was papaya. First my dads introduced me to him and showed me what he looks like before he was born.” She then played a video of Ravi eating all the baby food, asking for every spoonful. “I loved papaya”, that’s how Maria Luiza captioned it.

This important stage in the growth of the, for now, only heir to Bruno from KLB and Malu touched Mom a lot. “Our baby is growing up”, said the digital influencer. Another novelty of this phase of Ravi that was revealed by the parents is that the first teeth of the little ones have already started to appear. According to Malu, she still hasn’t been able to take a picture, but revealed that her teeth have already started to point.

