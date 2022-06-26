Businessman gives CGU proof of deposits in the accounts of pastors’ relatives in the MEC case | National Journal

The investigation into corruption at the Ministry of Education took on a new character this Saturday (25th): a businessman handed over deposits in the accounts of relatives of pastors suspected of participating in the scheme of embezzlement of public money to the Comptroller General of the Union.

MEC scandal: see the chronology of the case that led to the arrest of Milton Ribeiro and the request for an investigation against Bolsonaro

Influence peddling in the Ministry of Education had a price. According to the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, Wesley Costa de Jesus, son-in-law of pastor Gilmar Santos, received R$ 17,000 in negotiation of an event with the presence of the then Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, in the interior of São Paulo.

TV Globo had access to the payment receipt that businessman José Edvaldo Brito delivered to the Federal Controller General’s Office. Value: R$ 17 thousand on August 5, 2021. Depositor: Sime Prag do Brasil Ltda ME – a pest control company.

According to Brito, who made the deposit was a businessman friend, Danilo Felipe Franco.

On the same day, Danilo made two other payments in his own name: R$20,000 to Luciano de Freitas Musse, a former advisor to the MEC; and R$ 30 thousand for Helder Diego da Silva Bartolomeu, son-in-law of the other pastor, Arilton Moura. Edvaldo told CGU that he asked Danilo to make the deposits.

The opinion of the Public Ministry that served as the basis of the operation against the pastors and the former minister mentions a report by the CGU and quotes: “Danilo Felipe Franco made three bank transfers to people connected to Pastor Arilton Moura, totaling BRL 67,000.” The three deposits, for Wesley, Musse and Helder, total R$ 67 thousand. According to investigations, the money was part of the negotiations.

Minister Milton Ribeiro’s event with mayors of the Nova Odessa region took place on August 21, 16 days after the payments were made. The event was organized by the pastors who are under investigation.

According to the Federal Police, Pastor Arilton Moura asked businessman José Edvaldo Brito for R$ 100,000 in exchange for holding the event in Odessa.

Businessman José Edvaldo Brito told Jornal Nacional that he made the deposits at the request of Pastor Arilton Moura. According to him, the resources would be for philanthropic actions.

With the authorization of the Justice, the PF recorded a call between Arilton and a lawyer on Wednesday (22), the day he, Gilmar Santos and Milton Ribeiro were arrested. The pastor threatens to “destroy everyone”.

Arilton: I need you to call my wife… calm my wife… because if there’s any problem with my little girl, I’ll destroy everyone!

It is not clear who Arilton was referring to when he spoke of “little girl”.

The influence of the pastors in the MEC was made explicit in an interview on April 9 of last year with TV Gazeta. The then minister Milton Ribeiro went to Goiânia exclusively for the interview with Pastor Gilmar Santos.

“As we announced, the Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, is here with us, to whom I would like to acknowledge in advance our debt of gratitude for the effort and commitment he made to respond to our invitation to this chat and to make an exhibition here of the performances of his entire portfolio”, said Gilmar Santos.

Gilmar thanks his colleague Arilton Moura for coordinating the interview. Arilton was backstage at the studio. At the opening of the interview, Milton Ribeiro says that he canceled his schedule just to respond to the invitation of the pastors.

Gilmar highlights his work to strengthen the relationship between mayors and education secretaries with the minister.

“Our very little cooperation in bringing them closer to the minister and his technical team made me happy to see that they left there with sparkles in their eyes, understanding that there are resources available to their municipalities in the area of ​​education and they only depended on guidance. on how to gain access”, says Gilmar Santos.

The PF investigation culminated in the operation called Access Paid, launched last Wednesday. In addition to testimonies and documents, the PF gathered telephone interceptions authorized by the Justice. In one of the recorded conversations, the ex-minister tells his daughter that he had received a call from the president Jair Bolsonaro.

Milton Ribeiro: Today the president called me… he has a feeling, again, that they might want to reach him through me, you know? He thinks they’re going to do a search and seizure… At home… You know… Yeah… It’s very sad. Well, that can happen, right?

That phone call was on June 9, the same date that President Bolsonaro was with Justice Minister Anderson Torres at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.

The opposition understands that the coincidence of dates of the conversations that appear in the PF investigations reinforces the need to investigate a second crime.

“From now on, it is not just the Ministry of Education’s corruption scheme, it is the role of the President of the Republic to prevent the Federal Police from acting by using privileged information”, says Senator Randolfe Rodrigues, from Rede-AP

The opposition leader in the Senate forwarded the request to “to investigate the conduct of violation of secrecy and obstruction of justice by the President Jair Bolsonaro” to the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court Alexandre de Moraes, who is already conducting an inquiry into another alleged interference by the president in the PF.

Judge Renato Borelli, responsible for investigating former minister Milton Ribeiro, decided to send the case to the Supreme Court because he saw signs of interference from the president, who has privileged jurisdiction.

Investigations should stay with the minister Carmen Luciawho has already conducted the inquiry into suspected embezzlement of MEC resources, when Milton Ribeiro was minister.

Even though he was at a public event, President Jair Bolsonaro this Saturday (25) kept silent about the scandal at the MEC and about the allegations that he interfered in the investigations. Bolsonaro participated in an evangelical march in Balneário Camboriú, in Santa Catarina.

The Federal Public Ministry says there are indications that the PF operation was leaked and that Bolsonaro interfered in the investigations.

The Planalto Palace and the Ministry of Justice did not respond. On Friday (24), Bolsonaro’s lawyer, Frederick Wassef, said that the president and former minister Milton Ribeiro have no contact.

Milton Ribeiro’s defense stated that the Federal Police and the Comptroller General’s Office only raised doubts about the former minister’s conduct because of a deposit in his account, which was the payment for the sale of a car, and the documentation will be included in the survey. The defense also repeated that, if there was mention of a person with privileged jurisdiction in the case file, the judge of first instance could not have analyzed the case.

Arilton Moura’s defense informed that it will manifest itself in the records.

Luciano Musse’s defense said he never committed any wrongdoing.