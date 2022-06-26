Businesswoman creates resale store for used children’s items and business becomes franchise with 200 units | PEGN

A children’s store that buys and resells used products, with discounts of up to 80%. This idea was born from a mother from the countryside of São Paulo and became a franchise with almost 200 units.

The movement of customers does not stop. They are parents with babies in their arms, in a stroller and with children of all ages looking to save money.

“Why is it worth it? Because the prices are cheaper, the quality is good, and then we have a lot of options, so it’s worth it”, said Thais Teixeira, one of the store’s customers.

The store sells new and used clothing, trousseau items, toys, shoes, strollers and accessories at prices 50% to 80% cheaper than in conventional stores.

“Here I saved a lot more on her 1 year old outfit. At the mall, what I would pay R$ 200, here I got it for R$ 89”, highlighted Thais.

The brand was created by Elaine Alves in 2014 in the city of São José do Rio Pardo, in the interior of São Paulo, after the birth of Francisco, her first child.

“I was encouraged, I did not go back to my job, I took my last two maternity salaries, at the time it was less than R$ 1 thousand, and I started my first little shop, very small, with 30 square meters”, said the businesswoman.

The business model was so pleasing that, in less than a year, Elaine opened four more stores in neighboring cities. Currently, she commands a network with almost 200 units in operation and more than 100 in the implementation phase.

“So, every month we have at least ten new stores coming into operation”, highlighted Elaine.

Daniela Prado and her husband Jailson opened a franchise store of Elaine’s brand in May last year, a month after the birth of Laura, the couple’s first child.

“We know that opening your own business in the country, the conditions we were in in the midst of the pandemic, was super difficult, but we believed. He sleeps working, wakes up working, so we dove headfirst”, said Daniela.

In the store you can buy and sell products in good condition. In addition to the economy, the idea is to encourage conscious consumption in the children’s universe, in which children lose everything so quickly.

“The idea is good. This part of awareness, reuse of things, the environmental and social part too, because we sell products in good condition at very attractive prices”, highlighted Jailson.

Daniela and Jailson’s unit has more than 40 thousand items. Every day something new arrives, from fathers and mothers who want to let go.

After receiving the lots, each franchisee sorts the pieces they have received. If the supplier agrees to the offer made, he receives the money on the spot. Or you can opt for credits to spend in-store with a 20% increase.

“They understand that by leaving it here, they can get other items and then they bring more and more, because the benefit ends up being greater”, Daniela pointed out.

“So, the franchisee, when he enters the network, he goes through training, he learns to do this curation. Then he has the help of our system, which will tell him what he can buy and what he can’t. And how much should he pay, how much should he sell, for the store to work properly,” Elaine explained.

Stores buy lots of at least 20 pieces, always in great condition.

“We look at them one by one, to check the state of conservation, if there is a stain, if the zipper is ok, if there is a button”, Daniela pointed out.

In the franchise network, there are three store sizes, according to the number of inhabitants in the city. The investment varies between R$ 167 thousand and R$ 370 thousand.

The result of the first year of operation surprised Daniela and her husband. Now, they are preparing for two more births – of a new unit and of a brother or sister for Laura.

“It is very satisfying to get up every day and see it working, working and serving so many families. That this is important”, said the businesswoman.